Caddie school founder wants traumatised ex-soldiers exempt from UK’s new points-based immigration system

The founder of the world’s first Caddie School for Soldiers fears the UK’s tough new points-based immigration system for foreign workers could prevent traumatised former soldiers from being allowed to work as caddies in the UK once they pass through his course.

American author and screenplay writer Don Snyder, who launched the Caddie School at the Duke’s Course, near St Andrews, in February 2019, is petitioning UK government ministers to grant an exemption to traumatised soldiers from the US and Canada so that they might be allowed to work as caddies in Scotland as part of their healing.

Covid-19 conditions permitting, Mr Snyder hopes to bring six new soldiers form the UK, Canada and the US, and two soldier mentors, to Elie in Fife for their next session in March.

The Kohler family is again allowing them to do the majority of their training at The Duke’s Course.

On Sundays, one of the caddie school’s former students, Scott Hale – now a caddie at the Old Course – will be leading the soldiers across that ground to introduce them to the place and its history.

However, Mr Snyder is concerned that the criteria behind the UK government’s skilled worker visa programme, and criteria for other routes, may prove an obstacle if any caddies, once qualified, want to come and work in Scotland for a year.

‘Brexit-inspired’

“A recent new labour law that seems to have been inspired by Brexit, prohibits all non UK citizens from working in the UK,” said Mr Snyder.

“When the law was passed at Westminster, it is most likely that no one was thinking about the fate of caddies in St Andrews who have come from all over the world for many years.

“I am petitioning Johnny Mercer an MP who has been involved in veterans’ affairs, and Ben Wallace, the Secretary of State for Defence, to grant an exemption to our soldiers from the US and Canada who fought alongside soldiers from Great Britain so that they can work as caddies in Scotland for one season as part of their healing.”

Letter to MP

Mr Snyder has also written to North East Fife MP Wendy Chamberlain and is “hopeful” there will be a positive response.

Mr Snyder added: “Wendy Chamberlain has written letters of appeal to both Priti Patel and Leo Doherty in the Home Office, seeking exemptions for our soldiers from the US and Canada who complete the training program at our school to be able to work as caddies in Scotland for one season as part of their healing.

“Her letters were powerful and beautifully composed. I am hopeful.”

Ms Chamberlain told The Courier: “The danger is that a strict immigration system could rob us of thousands of talented people that don’t necessarily fit into a neat box, but nonetheless provide a unique and expert skill.

“What makes matters worse is that our local economy and businesses, particularly in areas like Fife, depend on those people to get by.

“The government must recognise the benefits seasonal workers and people with specific skills, such as caddies, bring and allow them to travel and work when and where they are needed.

“Free movement, immigration and emigration fundamentally benefits the UK, as well as bringing benefits to local communities.

“The government should put that above party political messaging.”

How does points system work?

The Home Office says that under the points-based immigration system, with the exception of Irish citizens, anyone coming to the UK for work must meet a specific set of requirements for which they will score points. Visas are then awarded to those who gain enough points.

It says this system provides “flexible arrangements” for UK employers to recruit skilled workers from around the world through a number of different immigration routes.

Under the Skilled Worker route, anyone employers want to hire from outside the UK will need to demonstrate that they have a job offer from a Home Office licensed sponsor (the employer); that the job offer is at the required skill level – RQF 3 or above (A Level and equivalent) and that they speak English to the required standard.

Applicants can also work in the UK on a Global Talent visa if they’ve won an eligible award.

Other routes of access include the graduate route, intra-company transfer, start-up, creative and sporting routes.

Christmas movie funding hopes

Meanwhile, Mr Snyder hopes that a Christmas movie he has written, that is now in development with White Stag Films of Edinburgh, will come to fruition and help cover the operating costs of Caddie School for Soldiers, that he hopes to establish a permanent home for in Scotland.

“I set out to write a Frank Capra style Christmas movie after these years of pandemic for the same reason Frank wrote his after the years of war,” he said.

“As an antidote for all the pain and suffering.

“I am hoping the film will get made so that I can help cover the operating expenses of the school.

“It seems quite remarkable to me that the last Christmas movie I wrote – Fallen Angel in 2003 began my friendship with (actor) Gary Sinise.

“At the time we were together on the set of the movie in Ontario in 2002, neither of us had any idea that all these years later our lives would be defined by soldiers we were trying to help.

Reflections

“And of course, I never could have imagined that all these years later I would be hoping Daisy Bevan will play the starring female role in The Christmas Journey, as her mother, Joely Richardson, played in Fallen Angel.

“I’m 71 years old now. I wonder if, for many years we think of our lives as rather straight lines until we’ve lived long enough to see them bend into circles.”