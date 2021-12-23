Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Woman sexually assaulted in Fife village car park

By Katy Scott
December 23 2021, 8.57am
fife sexual assault
The woman was sexually assaulted in a car park near the Durievale Roundabout in Windygates.

A woman has reported being sexually assaulted in the central Fife village of Windygates.

The attack happened at around 8.30pm on Saturday December 18, within a car park near the Durievale Roundabout in the village.

The victim, a 42-year-old woman, was left shaken as a result.

Police are looking for a man in his 30s in connection with the assault.

He is described as white, in his late 30s, with short dark hair, wearing a dark t-shirt and light blue jeans.

He was also driving a dark coloured Saloon car on the A916 Cupar Road between Bonnybank and Kennoway.

Police appeal for witnesses

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information on the Fife assault to come forward.

DC Andrew Robertson, from Levenmouth CID, said: “Enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and we are appealing to anyone who may be able to assist with our investigation.

“If you were in the area of Durievale Roundabout or travelled between Windygates and Bonnybank around the time of the incident, please come forward and speak with officers.

“I would also ask for anyone with possible dashcam or CCTV footage in the area to contact police.”

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 1106 of December 19.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

