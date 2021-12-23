Woman sexually assaulted in Fife village car park

An error occurred. Please try again.

A woman has reported being sexually assaulted in the central Fife village of Windygates.

The attack happened at around 8.30pm on Saturday December 18, within a car park near the Durievale Roundabout in the village.

The victim, a 42-year-old woman, was left shaken as a result.

Police are looking for a man in his 30s in connection with the assault.

He is described as white, in his late 30s, with short dark hair, wearing a dark t-shirt and light blue jeans.

He was also driving a dark coloured Saloon car on the A916 Cupar Road between Bonnybank and Kennoway.

Police appeal for witnesses

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information on the Fife assault to come forward.

DC Andrew Robertson, from Levenmouth CID, said: “Enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and we are appealing to anyone who may be able to assist with our investigation.

“If you were in the area of Durievale Roundabout or travelled between Windygates and Bonnybank around the time of the incident, please come forward and speak with officers.

“I would also ask for anyone with possible dashcam or CCTV footage in the area to contact police.”

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 1106 of December 19.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.