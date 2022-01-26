Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Crash causes delays on busy Kirkcaldy road

By Lindsey Hamilton
January 26 2022, 5.59pm Updated: January 26 2022, 8.55pm
Emergency services are at an RTC on the A910 at Kirkcaldy in Fife. Photo: Fife Jammer Locations
A teatime crash caused rush-hour delays on a busy road through Kirkcaldy.

The two-car collision happened just before 5pm on Wednesday on the A910 at Oriel Road.

It is not yet known if anyone has been injured.

Emergency services

Witnesses said police near Fife Central Retail Park, diverted traffic away from the crash.

One said: “Looks like a car accident on Oriel Road.

“Emergency vehicles [were] heading that way after I passed.”

Another motorist said: “Police are blocking the road off at the retail roundabout,  ambulance and fire [service] just turned up.”

Two fire engines

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted by Police Scotland of a road traffic accident on the A910 Oriel Road at Kirkcaldy.

“Two appliances from Lochgelly were sent.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We were called around 4.50pm on Wednesday, January 26, to a report of a two vehicle crash on Oriel Road, Kirkcaldy. Recovery was arranged.”

 

