Crash causes delays on busy Kirkcaldy road

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A teatime crash caused rush-hour delays on a busy road through Kirkcaldy.

The two-car collision happened just before 5pm on Wednesday on the A910 at Oriel Road.

It is not yet known if anyone has been injured.

Emergency services

Witnesses said police near Fife Central Retail Park, diverted traffic away from the crash.

One said: “Looks like a car accident on Oriel Road.

“Emergency vehicles [were] heading that way after I passed.”

Another motorist said: “Police are blocking the road off at the retail roundabout, ambulance and fire [service] just turned up.”

Two fire engines

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted by Police Scotland of a road traffic accident on the A910 Oriel Road at Kirkcaldy.

“Two appliances from Lochgelly were sent.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We were called around 4.50pm on Wednesday, January 26, to a report of a two vehicle crash on Oriel Road, Kirkcaldy. Recovery was arranged.”