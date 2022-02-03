‘Astounding’: 95-year-old message in a bottle found at Fife golf club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

‘Astounding’: 95-year-old message in a bottle found at Fife golf club

By Hannah Ballantyne
February 3 2022, 5.03pm
message in a bottle.
The message was found on a golf course in Elie.

Greenkeepers at a Fife golf club have discovered a message in a bottle that had been buried for nearly a century.

Staff at Golf House Club in Elie unearthed the bottle while working on improvements to the fairway bunkers on the ninth hole.

On closer inspection, they found it contained a well-preserved message.

As reported by Bunkered, the note – written on the back of a packet of Craven cigarettes – is dated November 18 1926.

Message in a bottle.
The message dates from 1926.
The note
It was written on a cigarettes packet.

The message reads: “We are here today but where we will be when this is found we do not know. Good luck.”

The letter is signed by T. Donaldson, D. King and W. Eason, who the club confirmed worked there as greenkeepers at the time of the letter’s burial.

Current greenkeeping staff at the Fife club plan to write their own message and bury it in the same spot, once the current improvement works are finished, as part of a new tradition.

Plans to keep up message in a bottle tradition

Gavin Cook, secretary of the golf club, said: “While removing the turf on the bunker faces, our greenkeeping team uncovered a bottle which had clearly been there for some time.

“These three names have been confirmed as members of the greens staff at the time. It’s astounding that this has been found and kept in such great condition.

“To retain the tradition, I have suggested our existing team write their own note, add it to the bottle and bury it when finishing off the bunker.

“We consulted former head greenkeeper Brian Lawrie, who retired in 2014, after 50 years at the club.

The bottle.
The bottle that contained the message.

“He added that a number of bottles had been uncovered over the years when doing work on the course, although not often with messages in them.

“Before the introduction of heavy machinery, bunkers were hand dug and the faces made by piling up the earth removed from the bunker, so it didn’t have to be burrowed away.

“The staff would often use old glass bottles for drinking water whilst they worked, and these would sometimes get mixed up among the earth.

“It’s been a great piece of the history for the club to uncover and the members have really engaged with it.”

Trailblazing Glenrothes women’s footballer set to receive Scotland cap thanks to Courier reader

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier