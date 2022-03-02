David Goodwillie: Sky Sports apologise to rapist footballer for calling him racist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Fife

David Goodwillie: Sky Sports apologise to rapist footballer for calling him racist

By Matteo Bell
March 2 2022, 9.59pm Updated: March 2 2022, 10.30pm
David Goodwillie.
Sky Sports have apologised to rapist footballer David Goodwillie for mistakenly referring to him as “racist” during a broadcast.

The news giant issued said sorry at around 8pm on Wednesday after making the mistake in their earlier coverage of Goodwillie’s controversial return to Clyde.

In 2017, the player was branded a rapist in civil court and was ordered to pay victim Denise Clair £100,000 in compensation.

David Goodwillie

It was recently announced the 32-year-old will head back to Clyde FC on loan from Raith Rovers, who faced a backlash for signing him from the League One side.

However, in their reporting of the story, Sky accidentally referred to Goodwillie as a “racist” instead of a rapist.

Apology issued on air

Speaking live on air, the Sky Sports presenter said: “We would like to issue an apology to Mr Goodwillie.

“A little earlier this evening, in error, we reported that he had been ruled to be a racist in a civil case in 2017.

“The ruling in question was actually that Goodwillie was ruled to be a rapist in that case.

“We apologise for the error in reporting.”

A clip of the apology has already gained more than 100,000 views on Twitter, and football fans have been quick to poke fun at the situation.

One user wrote: “That is incredible.”

Another chimed in: “That is just insane. Sorry that we called you a racist.

“What we meant was that you are a rapist and we are pleased to set the record straight.

“What are you like Sky Sports?”

