David Goodwillie: Sky Sports apologise to rapist footballer for calling him racist

Sky Sports have apologised to rapist footballer David Goodwillie for mistakenly referring to him as “racist” during a broadcast.

The news giant issued said sorry at around 8pm on Wednesday after making the mistake in their earlier coverage of Goodwillie’s controversial return to Clyde.

In 2017, the player was branded a rapist in civil court and was ordered to pay victim Denise Clair £100,000 in compensation.

It was recently announced the 32-year-old will head back to Clyde FC on loan from Raith Rovers, who faced a backlash for signing him from the League One side.

However, in their reporting of the story, Sky accidentally referred to Goodwillie as a “racist” instead of a rapist.

Apology issued on air

Speaking live on air, the Sky Sports presenter said: “We would like to issue an apology to Mr Goodwillie.

“A little earlier this evening, in error, we reported that he had been ruled to be a racist in a civil case in 2017.

. @Oldfirmfacts1 Sky Sports with quite the apology about Goodwillie just there pic.twitter.com/xZOSLKeFIN — Steve Hunter (@mumbosteve) March 2, 2022

“The ruling in question was actually that Goodwillie was ruled to be a rapist in that case.

“We apologise for the error in reporting.”

A clip of the apology has already gained more than 100,000 views on Twitter, and football fans have been quick to poke fun at the situation.

One user wrote: “That is incredible.”

Another chimed in: “That is just insane. Sorry that we called you a racist.

“What we meant was that you are a rapist and we are pleased to set the record straight.

“What are you like Sky Sports?”