Kirkcaldy Links Market in pictures as crowds flock for weekend fun

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Crowds flocked to the Links Market over the weekend as rides lit up the Esplanade in Kirkcaldy — and we were there to capture some of the best pictures.

Visitors from near and far enjoyed fairground classics like the waltzers as well as the new 180ft Skyflyer ride.

The £2 million attraction made its Scottish debut at the Links Market, which returned to the Lang Toun after a two-year absence following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lights from the rides and attractions lit up the half-mile-long funfair, the longest in Europe, with many taking to social media to share their pictures after visiting.

Some even claimed to have been able to see the lights from across the Forth in Edinburgh.

Fifers and those travelling from further afield have one last opportunity to head to the market on Monday before it closes at 10pm after a six-day run.