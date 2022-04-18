Kirkcaldy Links Market in pictures as crowds flock for weekend fun By Alasdair Clark April 18 2022, 1.33pm Updated: April 18 2022, 3.30pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Crowds flocked to the Links Market over the weekend as rides lit up the Esplanade in Kirkcaldy — and we were there to capture some of the best pictures. Visitors from near and far enjoyed fairground classics like the waltzers as well as the new 180ft Skyflyer ride. The £2 million attraction made its Scottish debut at the Links Market, which returned to the Lang Toun after a two-year absence following the Covid-19 pandemic. Visitors enjoy a spin on the 180ft Skyflyer ride. Steve Brown / DC Thomson Lights from the rides and attractions lit up the half-mile-long funfair, the longest in Europe, with many taking to social media to share their pictures after visiting. Some even claimed to have been able to see the lights from across the Forth in Edinburgh. The lit up rides could be seen from far way. Steve Brown / DC Thomson Fifers and those travelling from further afield have one last opportunity to head to the market on Monday before it closes at 10pm after a six-day run. Scream if you want to go faster! Steve Brown / DC Thomson Alex MacDonald with son Lyall from Kirkcaldy. Steve Brown / DC Thomson Amy Reekie from Kirkcaldy with her prize soft toy. Steve Brown / DC Thomson Nervous smiles before the ride begins. Steve Brown / DC Thomson The Skyflyer lights up the night sky. Steve Brown / DC Thomson Two pals enjoy a ride… one more than the other! Steve Brown / DC Thomson Chloe Henderson with daughter Mia-Rose from St Andrews. Steve Brown / DC Thomson The rides varied from traditional merry-go-round to the new 180ft Skyflyer. Steve Brown / DC Thomson Neil Ewing surprises daughter Gemma Ewing with her ice cream. Steve Brown / DC Thomson Families enjoy the rides. Steve Brown / DC Thomson Denis Nastasache from Kirkcaldy tries to walk on water. Steve Brown / DC Thomson Gillian Alexander from Coaltown of Wemyss treats her children, Lakey and Cole, to some fun at the fair. Steve Brown / DC Thomson The Skyflyer towers 180ft into the air. Steve Brown / DC Thomson Emily Green, Courtney Williamson and Ruby Tognarelli from Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath. Steve Brown / DC Thomson Andrzej Rsoska from Kirkcaldy has a go with a bow and arrow. Steve Brown / DC Thomson The rides lit up the night. Steve Brown / DC Thomson Todor Togorov, Krisia Todorova (2) and Sanya Metodieva from Cupar. Steve Brown / DC Thomson Spectators take photos of friends enjoying the rides. Steve Brown / DC Thomson Put your hands in the air if you want to go faster! Steve Brown / DC Thomson Crowds enjoy the atmosphere. Steve Brown / DC Thomson Andrzej and Renatta Rsoska from Kirkcaldy. Steve Brown / DC Thomson Leon Gibb from Rosyth on the bumper cars. Steve Brown / DC Thomson Dunfermline twins, Darren and Robbie Nicol on the Jungle Challenge. Steve Brown / DC Thomson Hold on tight! Steve Brown / DC Thomson Kirkcaldy girls Shona Thomson, Erin Dick and Shannon Tasker throwing rings to win a prize. Steve Brown / DC Thomson Neve Johnston, Bobby Hanlon, Demi Parker and Holly Hanlon from Anstruther. Steve Brown / DC Thomson VIDEO: Drone footage and best pictures as Links Market opens in Kirkcaldy Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier VIDEO: Drone footage and best pictures as Links Market opens in Kirkcaldy Crime-fighting police drones to hover over Kirkcaldy Links Market for first time Excitement builds for Links Market as rides arrive in Kirkcaldy Links Market: Dates and traffic restrictions revealed as street fair returns to Kirkcaldy