Kirkcaldy Links Market in pictures as crowds flock for weekend fun

By Alasdair Clark
April 18 2022, 1.33pm Updated: April 18 2022, 3.30pm
Revellers at the Links Market in Kirkcaldy.

Crowds flocked to the Links Market over the weekend as rides lit up the Esplanade in Kirkcaldy — and we were there to capture some of the best pictures.

Visitors from near and far enjoyed fairground classics like the waltzers as well as the new 180ft Skyflyer ride.

The £2 million attraction made its Scottish debut at the Links Market, which returned to the Lang Toun after a two-year absence following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Visitors enjoy a spin on the 180ft Skyflyer ride. 
Visitors enjoy a spin on the 180ft Skyflyer ride.  Steve Brown / DC Thomson

Lights from the rides and attractions lit up the half-mile-long funfair, the longest in Europe, with many taking to social media to share their pictures after visiting.

Some even claimed to have been able to see the lights from across the Forth in Edinburgh.

The lit up rides could be seen from far way.  Steve Brown / DC Thomson

Fifers and those travelling from further afield have one last opportunity to head to the market on Monday before it closes at 10pm after a six-day run.

Scream if you want to go faster! Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Alex MacDonald with son Lyall from Kirkcaldy
Alex MacDonald with son Lyall from Kirkcaldy. Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Amy Reekie from Kirkcaldy with her prize soft toy
Amy Reekie from Kirkcaldy with her prize soft toy. Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Nervous smiles before the ride begins. Steve Brown / DC Thomson
The Skyflyer lights up the night sky.  Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Two pals enjoy a ride… one more than the other! Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Chloe Henderson with daughter Mia-Rose from St Andrews. Steve Brown / DC Thomson
The rides varied from traditional merry-go-round to the new 180ft Skyflyer. Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Neil Ewing surprises daughter Gemma Ewing with her ice cream. Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Families enjoy the rides. Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Denis Nastasache from Kirkcaldy tries to walk on water
Denis Nastasache from Kirkcaldy tries to walk on water. Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Gillian Alexander from Coaltown of Wemyss treats her children, Lakey and Cole, to some fun at Kirkcaldy Links Market
Gillian Alexander from Coaltown of Wemyss treats her children, Lakey and Cole, to some fun at the fair. Steve Brown / DC Thomson
The Skyflyer towers 180ft into the air. Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Emily Green, Courtney Williamson and Ruby Tognarelli from Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath. Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Andrzej Rsoska from Kirkcaldy has a go with a bow and arrow. Steve Brown / DC Thomson
The rides at Kirkcaldy Links Market lit up the night
The rides lit up the night. Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Todor Togorov, Krisia Todorova (2) and Sanya Metodieva from Cupar. Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Spectators take photos of friends enjoying the rides. Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Put your hands in the air if you want to go faster! Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Crowds enjoy the atmosphere at Kirkcaldy Links Market
Crowds enjoy the atmosphere. Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Andrzej and Renatta Rsoska from Kirkcaldy. Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Leon Gibb from Rosyth on the bumper cars. Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Dunfermline twins, Darren and Robbie Nicol on the Jungle Challenge. Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Hold on tight! Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Kirkcaldy girls Shona Thomson, Erin Dick and Shannon Tasker throwing rings to win a prize. Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Neve Johnston, Bobby Hanlon, Demi Parker and Holly Hanlon from Anstruther. Steve Brown / DC Thomson

