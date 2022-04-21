Car narrowly misses shoppers after crashing into Tesco in Dunfermline

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A car has crashed into a supermarket in Dunfermline, narrowly missing shoppers and workers inside.

Images show the car stationary and covered in glass near the till area at the Tesco Express on Aberdour Road on Thursday.

It appears to have careered into a window near the car park, knocking over dozens of items on display.

Nobody was injured in the dramatic crash, which occurred around 7pm.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 7pm on Thursday April 21, to a report of one car crash on Aberdour Road, Dunfermline.

“The road was not blocked and recovery arranged.”

Tesco says it is supporting Police Scotland with its investigation into the crash.

A spokesperson said: “Our Dunfermline Express is currently closed due to a vehicle making impact with the store.

“No injuries have been reported, and we will support local police with their enquiries. We are sorry for any inconvenience caused.”