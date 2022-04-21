Car narrowly misses shoppers after crashing into Tesco in Dunfermline By Jake Keith April 21 2022, 8.46pm Updated: April 22 2022, 6.11am A car crashed through the window. Credit: Fife Jammer Locations [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A car has crashed into a supermarket in Dunfermline, narrowly missing shoppers and workers inside. Images show the car stationary and covered in glass near the till area at the Tesco Express on Aberdour Road on Thursday. It appears to have careered into a window near the car park, knocking over dozens of items on display. The car came to halt inside the store. Credit: Fife Jammer Locations Nobody was injured in the dramatic crash, which occurred around 7pm. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 7pm on Thursday April 21, to a report of one car crash on Aberdour Road, Dunfermline. “The road was not blocked and recovery arranged.” Food items were scattered around the shop. Credit: Fife Jammer Locations Tesco says it is supporting Police Scotland with its investigation into the crash. A spokesperson said: “Our Dunfermline Express is currently closed due to a vehicle making impact with the store. “No injuries have been reported, and we will support local police with their enquiries. We are sorry for any inconvenience caused.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Man, 42, charged after disturbance on Dunfermline street ‘I cannae wait to crash’: Woman pulled ex’s car steering wheel at 65mph on A92 Driver injured after crashing into parked car on busy Dundee road Drunk crashed stolen car off bridge on to motorway and left woman trapped inside