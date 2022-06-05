Growing concern for missing Fife man Paul Coyle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police say they are increasingly concerned for missing Fife man Paul Coyle, who was last seen East Wemyss on Thursday.

Officers are appealing for the public’s help to trace the 49-year-old and report any sightings.

Paul, who was last seen around 9:15am on June 2 in the Fife village, is described as around 5ft 7in tall, of medium build with shaved dark blonde hair and tattoos of birds on both thumbs.

He was wearing a green jacket, blue Adidas tracksuit bottoms and white/grey trainers when he went missing.

Acting Police Sergeant Gayle Hopton of Levenmouth Police Station said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Paul’s welfare and are seeking the public’s assistance to help trace him.

“I would urge anyone who thinks they may have seen him or has any information on his whereabouts, to get in touch as soon as possible.

“Anyone with any information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3275 of Friday, June 3, 2022.”