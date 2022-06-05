Growing concern for missing Fife man Paul Coyle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Growing concern for missing Fife man Paul Coyle

By Alasdair Clark
June 5 2022, 12.26pm Updated: June 5 2022, 3.17pm
Police say they are increasingly concerned for missing Fife man Paul Coyle, who was last seen East Wemyss on Thursday.

Officers are appealing for the public’s help to trace the 49-year-old and report any sightings.

Paul, who was last seen around 9:15am on June 2 in the Fife village, is described as around 5ft 7in tall, of medium build with shaved dark blonde hair and tattoos of birds on both thumbs.

He was wearing a green jacket, blue Adidas tracksuit bottoms and white/grey trainers when he went missing.

Acting Police Sergeant Gayle Hopton of Levenmouth Police Station said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Paul’s welfare and are seeking the public’s assistance to help trace him.

“I would urge anyone who thinks they may have seen him or has any information on his whereabouts, to get in touch as soon as possible.

“Anyone with any information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3275 of Friday, June 3, 2022.”

