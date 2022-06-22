Dunfermline Covid vaccine clinic to expand services in move to new location

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Covid-19 vaccine clinic in Dunfermline is set to move to a new location to allow NHS to expand services.

The move to a bigger site will allow staff to offer shingles and flu jabs, as well as coronavirus vaccines.

The clinic, which is currently based within Kingsgate Shopping Centre, will relocate to Dunfermline East Church in July.

This will be the third time the clinic has moved within Dunfermline.

It began in the Carnegie Centre in December 2020, before being moved to the Kingsgate in September.

Reducing hospital visits

To date, NHS Fife has administered over 880,000 Covid vaccinations.

Karen Nolan, clinical services manager for Fife’s immunisation programme, said: “More than 880,000 vaccinations in Fife have now been carried out since the start of the vaccination programme.

“This has not only helped prevent some of the most vulnerable in our community from becoming seriously unwell, it has also helped reduce hospital admissions and is enabling us all to get back to doing many of the things we were unable to at the height on the pandemic.”

‘Flexible and accessible clinics’

“The new clinic will play a really important role in helping us to continue to protect local people against Covid-19 and its effects in the weeks and months to come.

“We want to place on record our thanks to the management of Kingsgate Shopping Centre for their help and support over recent months.

“This support has allowed us to perform tens of thousands of vaccinations over the course of the last nine months.

“This will enable us to provide flexible and accessible clinics which have helped to protect people from West Fife and beyond against the virus.”