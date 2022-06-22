Dunfermline Covid vaccine clinic to expand services in move to new location

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Dunfermline Covid vaccine clinic to expand services in move to new location

By Hannah Ballantyne
June 22 2022, 5.21pm Updated: June 22 2022, 5.50pm
Dunfermline East Church.
Dunfermline East Church.

A Covid-19 vaccine clinic in Dunfermline is set to move to a new location to allow NHS to expand services.

The move to a bigger site will allow staff to offer shingles and flu jabs, as well as coronavirus vaccines.

The clinic, which is currently based within Kingsgate Shopping Centre, will relocate to Dunfermline East Church in July.

Kingsgate shopping centre Dunfermline.
Kingsgate Shopping Centre.

This will be the third time the clinic has moved within Dunfermline.

It began in the Carnegie Centre in December 2020, before being moved to the Kingsgate in September.

Reducing hospital visits

To date, NHS Fife has administered over 880,000 Covid vaccinations.

Karen Nolan, clinical services manager for Fife’s immunisation programme, said: “More than 880,000 vaccinations in Fife have now been carried out since the start of the vaccination programme.

“This has not only helped prevent some of the most vulnerable in our community from becoming seriously unwell, it has also helped reduce hospital admissions and is enabling us all to get back to doing many of the things we were unable to at the height on the pandemic.”

‘Flexible and accessible clinics’

“The new clinic will play a really important role in helping us to continue to protect local people against Covid-19 and its effects in the weeks and months to come.

“We want to place on record our thanks to the management of Kingsgate Shopping Centre for their help and support over recent months.

“This support has allowed us to perform tens of thousands of vaccinations over the course of the last nine months.

“This will enable us to provide flexible and accessible clinics which have helped to protect people from West Fife and beyond against the virus.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier