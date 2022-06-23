Two people injured in crash on A91 near Auchtermuchty By Lindsey Hamilton June 23 2022, 1.09pm Updated: June 23 2022, 2.53pm 0 The A91 in Fife is closed in both directions at Auchtermuchty due to a road crash. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Two people have been injured after a crash that closed the A91 near Auchtermuchty in Fife. The road was shut for about an hour in both directions after the collision just after noon. Those involved suffered minor injuries. A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Officers were called to reports of a two vehicle crash on the A91 near Auchtermuchty at around 12.05pm on Thursday. Bus services diverted “Emergency services attended and officers assisted with traffic management.” Some bus services had to be diverted during the incident. There are already roadworks taking place on stretches of the A91 in the area. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Motorcyclist taken to hospital after M90 crash near Perth Car flips on to roof on A94 near Blairgowrie after single-vehicle crash Two people in hospital with serious injuries after A90 crash near Dundee Six people taken to hospital after crash between Kelty and Kinross