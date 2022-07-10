Fife road closed due to three-vehicle crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A section of road near Kincardine in Fife is closed due to a crash involving three vehicles.

The incident happened on the A985 between the Fife town and High Valleyfield, west of Dunfermline, at about 5.50am on Sunday.

The emergency services are still on scene.

The road, which connects Kincardine to Rosyth and the M90, has been closed since about 6.30am.

Drivers are being asked to use an alternative route.

A diversion is in place on the A907 and then onto either A876 to the Clackmannanshire Bridge or A977 to the Kincardine Bridge.

The extent of any injuries is not known.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a crash involving three vehicles on the A985 near the Longannet Roundabout at Kincardine shortly after 5.50am on Sunday.

“Emergency services are currently at the scene and the road is closed with a diversion in place.”