Cowdenbeath Town House: Community shop and hub plan for empty landmark

By Neil Henderson
July 18 2022, 1.39pm Updated: July 18 2022, 1.45pm
Cowdenbeath Town House.
Cowdenbeath Town House.

A bid to breathe new life into a vacant landmark building in Cowdenbeath could soon become a reality and the public can have their say on the latest plans.

The Coalfields Regeneration Trust (CRT), which supports former mining towns, wants to buy Cowdenbeath Town House on the High Street and bring it back into community use.

Plans include transforming the ground floor of the former Burgh Chambers into a community shop.

The shop would provide discounted food, as well as act as a hub for support, advice and training.

Community shop

A community kitchen would also be created, providing a social space for residents to socialise and enjoy a low cost, good quality meal.

Town House owners Fife Council moved out of the property in 2016.

The historic C-listed building has been empty since owners Fife Council moved out of the building in 2016, declaring it surplus to requirements.

Just a year after its closure the Town House was the focus of a feasibility study launched by the local authority to find ways to revive several of Cowdenbeath’s landmark buildings.

However nothing came from the study and the striking red stone building remained empty.

That is until the CRT approached the council with its ambitious proposal.

New lease of life for Cowdenbeath Town House

In February councillors on the Cowdenbeath area committee gave their backing to the plans however, expressed a wish for the building not to be sold but instead leased to new occupants.

A community drop-in event held in May attracted a favourable response to CRT’s plans.

That included the Trust’s desire to purchase the building in order to progress the project.

The Coalfields Regeneration Trust wants to purchase the building situated in Cowdenbeath’s High Street.

Cowdenbeath area committee convener Alex Campbell said: “These proposals could be a great opportunity to bring this historic building back into public use.

“Not only will it be a benefit to many people in the community but could also attract people back to the High Street.

“We want to hear what locals think and give them the chance to get involved and have their say on the future of the Town House.”

Public consultation

Fife Council is now looking for locals to share their views on a proposed sale and future use of the building.

The public can have their say by taking part in an online consultation which will run from July 18 until August 7.

Information about the plans and how to take part can be found here.

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[title_reg]]

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

