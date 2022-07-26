Win for Fife villagers as ‘obtrusive’ broadband poles torn down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Win for Fife villagers as ‘obtrusive’ broadband poles torn down

By Alasdair Clark
July 26 2022, 3.13pm Updated: July 26 2022, 4.41pm
Mary Hacking from East Wemyss
Mary Hacking from East Wemyss

A series of telegraph poles installed in a Fife village as part of a broadband upgrade have been torn down after complaints from residents.

Openreach installed the “obtrusive” poles in East Wemyss as part of the introduction of full-fibre broadband to the area.

But residents took issue with the five poles, which they say obscured their sea views and could affect the value of their homes.

One of the poles was installed just metres from a window on Mary Hacking’s house, obstructing her view over the Firth of Forth.

The broadband pole before it was torn down.
The broadband pole before it was torn down.

She said: “They just went ahead and put these poles up all around the village, likely as a cost-cutting exercise because they don’t want to put cables underground.

“They were overbearing and obtrusive. They just spoiled what is a beautiful little village.”

Mrs Hacking and several other residents signed a petition which was sent to Openreach asking the firm to reconsider.

In response, the telecoms giant, which manages most the UK’s telephone and broadband infrastructure, said it would be removing the poles after resident feedback.

Mary is glad to petition worked. (Pic: Steve Brown)

Mrs Hacking welcomed the U-turn, saying it showed the benefits of fighting your corner.

“It shows that speaking out can make a difference,” she said.

Work took place early on Tuesday to remove the five poles, including the one outside Mrs Hacking’s property.

An Openreach spokeswoman says the company is working to deliver gigabit-capable broadband in East Wemyss – which she says will bring “huge benefits to local families, businesses and the economy”.

The broadband pole obstructed the view.
The broadband pole obstructed the view.

The upgrades will mean 6,400 homes and businesses in and around Leven can order some of the UK’s fastest broadband.

The spokeswoman said: “Wherever we can, we use our existing duct and pole network to avoid digging and disruption.

“But in order to be able to include some properties in the upgrade, we may need to put up new poles or carry out roadworks.

Openreach goes ‘back to the drawing board’

“In this case we’ve had several complaints from the local community about five new poles – and we’ve listened to residents’ views and sympathise.

“Last week we arranged to have the five poles removed, and the work is planned for Tuesday.

“We’ll go back to the drawing board to consider how to move forward with the broadband upgrade.”

Local councillor David Graham welcomed the decision.

Fife Council Councillor David Graham
Councillor David Graham.

He told The Courier: “We all want to see a better internet service for our community and the community are very understanding of the efforts of Openreach to achieve that.

“However, the company needs to be considerate of the residents whose properties surround the proposed location of the poles and take into account any concerns they have before finally installing them.

“I’m delighted to hear that the company has listened to the concerns of the residents on this occasion and will have them moved to a more suitable position.”

