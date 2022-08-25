75,000 solar panels capable of powering 7,000 homes to be built in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

75,000 solar panels capable of powering 7,000 homes to be built in Fife

By Neil Henderson
August 25 2022, 8.32am
An artist's impression of how the solar farm will look.
An artist's impression of how the solar farm will look.

A Fife solar farm with the capacity to power up to 7,000 homes is to become a reality after councillors gave the proposals the go ahead.

The new energy park, made up of about 75,000 solar panels, will be built on the site of the former Lochhead open-cast mine in Wellend.

The mine, north of Dunfermline, was closed more than a decade ago and transformed into agricultural land.

The site will contain around 75,000 solar panels.

The company behind the project, Dunfermline Solar Ltd – part of AMPYR Solar Europe  – says the facility will be able to power up to 7,000 homes per year based on average consumption.

Councillors at Wednesday’s meeting of the West and Central Planning Committee followed planning officers’ recommendations to grant the energy park approval.

Construction of the park is expected to commence later this year and will take six months to complete.

