75,000 solar panels capable of powering 7,000 homes to be built in Fife By Neil Henderson August 25 2022, 8.32am 0 An artist's impression of how the solar farm will look. A Fife solar farm with the capacity to power up to 7,000 homes is to become a reality after councillors gave the proposals the go ahead. The new energy park, made up of about 75,000 solar panels, will be built on the site of the former Lochhead open-cast mine in Wellend. The mine, north of Dunfermline, was closed more than a decade ago and transformed into agricultural land. The site will contain around 75,000 solar panels. The company behind the project, Dunfermline Solar Ltd – part of AMPYR Solar Europe – says the facility will be able to power up to 7,000 homes per year based on average consumption. Councillors at Wednesday's meeting of the West and Central Planning Committee followed planning officers' recommendations to grant the energy park approval. Construction of the park is expected to commence later this year and will take six months to complete.