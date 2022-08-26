Girl taken to hospital after being hit by car in Glenrothes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A girl has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Glenrothes.

The youngster was involved in a collision with the vehicle on Beaufort Drive on Friday afternoon.

It has not yet been confirmed whether the girl was seriously injured.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.05pm on Friday, police received a report of a girl struck by a car on Beaufort Drive, Glenrothes.

“She has been taken to hospital.”