Girl taken to hospital after being hit by car in Glenrothes By Bryan Copland August 26 2022, 7.10pm Updated: August 26 2022, 7.26pm Beaufort Dive, Glenrothes. Image: Google.

A girl has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Glenrothes. The youngster was involved in a collision with the vehicle on Beaufort Drive on Friday afternoon. It has not yet been confirmed whether the girl was seriously injured. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 5.05pm on Friday, police received a report of a girl struck by a car on Beaufort Drive, Glenrothes. "She has been taken to hospital."