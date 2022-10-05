Motorcyclist, 28, killed in Fife crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Motorcyclist, 28, killed in Fife crash

By Neil Henderson
October 5 2022, 8.28am Updated: October 5 2022, 9.02am
A917 near to Elie, Fife. Image: Google Street View.
A917 near to Elie, Fife. Image: Google Street View.

A 28-year-old motorcyclist has been killed in a crash in Fife.

The man was travelling on the A917 from Elie towards Leven on Tuesday night when his bike left the road.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 9.50pm but the man – who was riding a green and blue Kawasaki ZX9 – was pronounced dead.

Second motorcyclist uninjured

Police say he was riding with a second man who was on a black and yellow Suzuki scrambler-style motorcycle.

That biker was not involved in the crash and was uninjured.

Police closed the road for nearly six hours with diversions put in place and some bus services cancelled.

The road reopened at around 3.45am on Wednesday.

Sergeant Colin Morrison of Police Scotland’s road policing unit said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man involved in this incident.

“We are working to establish the full circumstances and would urge anyone who has any information to get in touch.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who may have seen either of the vehicles on the road or who may have dashcam footage from the area.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 3441 of October 4.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Fife

Christopher Gourdie.
Fife drink-driver jailed after 'horrific' ninth road offence
A number of spooky events are taking place in Fife this Halloween.
10 Halloween events for children in Fife this spooky season
Scott Menzies.
Fife man caught with sick child abuse pics and videos placed on Register
Plans for new Fife waterpark
Plans announced for new Fife waterpark with canoeing and paddle boarding
To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 05102022. Courier Daily Main Art. Supplied by DCT Graphic Date; 03/10/2022
LISTEN: The fight for a railway station in St Andrews
Leven rail
Mixed reaction to Leven rail station plans at Fife drop-in sessions
Gayle Wilson and Jim Peebles try to lift the giant pumkin
Fife pantry volunteers stunned by donation of giant pumpkin that began as a tiny…
The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews is also being extended.
R&A buy St Andrews land to create purpose-built staff base
Thieves have been targeting Vauxhall Corsas in Fife.
Is Brexit to blame for spate of car bonnet thefts in Fife?
Niamh Mitchell with her European Championships gold medal. Image: Boxing Scotland
Fife teen Niamh Mitchell 'over the moon' after becoming first Scots female to win…

Most Read

1
A 13-year-old boy was attacked near the North East Campus.
Boy, 13, attacked near Dundee school by teens who ‘hunted him down like pack…
2
Directors Nicholas and Gaynor Russell at Balbirnie House Hotel.
Why Balbirnie House Hotel was named world’s best wedding hotel for the third time
3
Plans for new Fife waterpark
Plans announced for new Fife waterpark with canoeing and paddle boarding
4
The venture may be set up on the site of the former Honeypot newsagent and convenience store in Bank Street, Aberfeldy. Image: Google.
Aberfeldy teacher eyes new café and training centre to replace town shop
5
Melker Hallberg and Ryan McGowan. Images: SNS.
Melker Hallberg and Ryan McGowan are an old school midfield duo for St Johnstone…
6
Rob Beaton and Tracey Horton, owners of Culdees Castle.
Couple spending millions on Perthshire castle restoration to star in TV show
7
William Petrie Dundee Sheriff Court
Serial Dundee domestic abuser laid CCTV blackmail trap for ex-partner
8
Fly-tipping at Baldovie recycling centre.
Five fines handed out for fly-tipping outside recycling centres during Dundee bin strikes
9
Councillor Brenda Durno (right) has stepped down as Angus licensing board convener after coming under fire from colleagues including former chairman Craig Fotheringham. Image: Kris Miller/Kim Cessford/DCThomson
Opposition Angus councillors’ criticism of dyslexic colleague sees her step down as licensing board…
10
Dundee railway station. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Severe weather: Full list of train cancellations between Arbroath, Dundee, Perth and Glasgow

More from The Courier

There are a number of spooky events for children in Dundee this Halloween. Image: Shutterstock.
5 spooky events for children in Dundee this Halloween
composite image shows the Stone of Destiny, an artist impression of the redeveloped Perth Concert Hall and Ian Hamilton.
COURIER OPINION: Ian Hamilton's legacy will live on in Perth when the Stone of…
Christopher Gourdie.
Fife drink-driver jailed after 'horrific' ninth road offence
A number of spooky events are taking place in Fife this Halloween.
10 Halloween events for children in Fife this spooky season
The case called at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Angus man told police 'I want to be sprayed' in bizarre pepper spray stand-off
The infamous Stone Road in Turkey takes you through tunnels and along cliffs above the Euphrates. Image: Mazda.
Amazing Mazda Turkey Epic Drive tackling two of the world's most dangerous roads

Editor's Picks