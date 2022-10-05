Motorcyclist, 28, killed in Fife crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 28-year-old motorcyclist has been killed in a crash in Fife.

The man was travelling on the A917 from Elie towards Leven on Tuesday night when his bike left the road.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 9.50pm but the man – who was riding a green and blue Kawasaki ZX9 – was pronounced dead.

Second motorcyclist uninjured

Police say he was riding with a second man who was on a black and yellow Suzuki scrambler-style motorcycle.

That biker was not involved in the crash and was uninjured.

Police closed the road for nearly six hours with diversions put in place and some bus services cancelled.

The road reopened at around 3.45am on Wednesday.

Due to a police incident the 95 service will be unable to service Kilconquhar, Elie or St Monas from 22:30 until further notice apologies for the disruption. — Stagecoach East Scotland (@StagecoachEScot) October 4, 2022

Sergeant Colin Morrison of Police Scotland’s road policing unit said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man involved in this incident.

“We are working to establish the full circumstances and would urge anyone who has any information to get in touch.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who may have seen either of the vehicles on the road or who may have dashcam footage from the area.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 3441 of October 4.”