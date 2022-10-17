Fife grandad opens up about life in ‘bug-ridden and rat-infested’ Iraq jail cell with 40 criminals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Fife grandad opens up about life in ‘bug-ridden and rat-infested’ Iraq jail cell with 40 criminals

By Matteo Bell
October 17 2022, 1.26pm Updated: October 17 2022, 2.19pm

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Fife

Ncuti Gatwa during his days at Dunfermline High School.
Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa's acting career began in Fife school show - with…
The first year students enjoyed the traditional Raisin Monday fun.
Best photos from St Andrews University's Raisin Monday celebrations 2022
Brian Glendinning with his daughters Heidi and Lexi.
Kirkcaldy foodbank's plea for donations as monthly costs soar to £20,000
Brian Glendinning with his daughters Heidi and Lexi.
Driver who failed to indicate is fined after knocking schoolboy, 14, off his scooter…
Brian Glendinning with his daughters Heidi and Lexi.
LISTEN: Tayside motorists react to prospect of road charges
11 restaurants in Fife that have two or more AA Rosettes
Brian Glendinning with his daughters Heidi and Lexi.
Fife family speechless after 100 bikers pay respects to terminally-ill dad
Brian Glendinning with his daughters Heidi and Lexi.
Environment bosses defend Markinch dust monitoring decision
Brian Glendinning with his daughters Heidi and Lexi.
Can you really learn CPR in five minutes? We try out life-saving training on…
Brian Glendinning with his daughters Heidi and Lexi.
Traffic issues on M90 for second day with traffic chaos heading to Queensferry Crossing
8

Most Read

1
Dundee captain Charlie Adam could miss out upcoming games.
Ex-Dundee star Charlie Adam reveals new coaching role
2
Brian Glendinning with his daughters Heidi and Lexi.
Motorists vent fury over Tayside road charges plan
8
3
Brian Glendinning with his daughters Heidi and Lexi.
Leven’s hidden gem Udon Thai Street Food offers authentic dishes to Fife locals
4
Donald Gordon, chairman of the Dundee Civic Trust.
Electric train bridge demolitions could cut off Broughty Ferry shops
10
5
Antony O'Hare.
Forfar dad snared by paedophile hunters banned from contact with children after grooming decoy…
6
Brian Glendinning with his daughters Heidi and Lexi.
Boo the sniffer dog helps bust seven shops selling fake cigarettes in Dundee
7
Brian Glendinning with his daughters Heidi and Lexi.
Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss
8
8
Brian Glendinning with his daughters Heidi and Lexi.
Police probe unexplained sudden death of teenage girl in Dundee
9
Brian Glendinning with his daughters Heidi and Lexi.
Fife family speechless after 100 bikers pay respects to terminally-ill dad
10
Brian Glendinning with his daughters Heidi and Lexi.
Argos store inside Sainsbury’s Dundee hit by break-in

More from The Courier

Brian Glendinning with his daughters Heidi and Lexi.
Monday court round-up — Musician exposed and mother biter jailed
Brian Glendinning with his daughters Heidi and Lexi.
Glow sports sessions to tackle anti-social behaviour offered in Angus schools
Photo shows two people standing in front of a windoe pane with an image of Dundee from decades ago.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee's Discovery Dome Experience is on a whole new level
Brian Glendinning with his daughters Heidi and Lexi.
Two taken to hospital after crash on A92 between Arbroath and Montrose
Bobby Linn (left) is congratulates by boss Dick Campbell on Friday night against Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Bobby Linn reveals desire to end career at Arbroath - but has no plans…
Brian Glendinning with his daughters Heidi and Lexi.
6 key questions as SNP unveils refreshed independence blueprint
Brian Glendinning with his daughters Heidi and Lexi.
£35 million housing plan launched for Forfar site
Birds trapped in Asda's Dundee Milton.
Campaigners hit out as birds left trapped in Dundee Asda nets for days
North Port in Perth.
17 restaurants in Tayside that have two or more AA Rosettes
Brian Glendinning with his daughters Heidi and Lexi.
Angus ace Mitchell seals second in championship after action-packed British GT finale

Editor's Picks

Most Commented