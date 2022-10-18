Major disruption to Perth and Fife trains due to signalling fault and staff shortages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Major disruption to Perth and Fife trains due to signalling fault and staff shortages

By Matteo Bell
October 18 2022, 8.33am Updated: October 18 2022, 3.09pm
Trains have been cancelled and delayed. Image: PA
Trains have been cancelled and delayed. Image: PA

Dozens of trains to and from Perth and Fife have been disrupted due to a signalling fault in Edinburgh, combined with staff shortages.

Trains between Fife and the capital were cancelled on Tuesday morning, with many more operating reduced services throughout the day.

The signalling issue, which prevented trains from leaving the Haymarket depot, was first reported at around 6.45am.

Network Rail engineers repaired the fault but Fife circle routes were disrupted until midday.

Ticket service arranged for cancelled Fife train services

Four trains on the route between Edinburgh and Glenrothes, with Thornton via Kirkcaldy, were cancelled.

A number of others were delayed, including between Perth and Edinburgh.

A ScotRail train in Fife
A ScotRail train in Fife. Image: Kris Miller/DCT Media.

More services are being disrupted throughout the day due to staff shortages, with most services running on two carriages instead of four.

Ticket acceptance has been arranged with Stagecoach for the cancelled services.

A ScotRail spokesperson said: “We have a signal fault at Haymarket Depot meaning we’re currently unable to get any trains out of this depot at present.

“Our services will be limited from Edinburgh until staff have rectified the fault.

“Please check your journey on the ScotRail app or website.

