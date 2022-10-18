Major disruption to Perth and Fife trains due to signalling fault and staff shortages

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dozens of trains to and from Perth and Fife have been disrupted due to a signalling fault in Edinburgh, combined with staff shortages.

Trains between Fife and the capital were cancelled on Tuesday morning, with many more operating reduced services throughout the day.

The signalling issue, which prevented trains from leaving the Haymarket depot, was first reported at around 6.45am.

Network Rail engineers repaired the fault but Fife circle routes were disrupted until midday.

Ticket service arranged for cancelled Fife train services

Four trains on the route between Edinburgh and Glenrothes, with Thornton via Kirkcaldy, were cancelled.

A number of others were delayed, including between Perth and Edinburgh.

More services are being disrupted throughout the day due to staff shortages, with most services running on two carriages instead of four.

Ticket acceptance has been arranged with Stagecoach for the cancelled services.

A ScotRail spokesperson said: “We have a signal fault at Haymarket Depot meaning we’re currently unable to get any trains out of this depot at present.

“Our services will be limited from Edinburgh until staff have rectified the fault.

“Please check your journey on the ScotRail app or website.“