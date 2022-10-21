Historic B-listed Dysart Harbour wall daubed with pink graffiti

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pink graffiti daubed on a break wall at the historic B-listed Dysart Harbour has prompted a police investigation.

Local councillors expressed “deep disappointment” at the vandalism at the picturesque Fife harbour, which once featured in the hit series Outlander.

It is believed the graffiti appeared between October 13-15, with police officers asking for the public’s help to identify those responsible.

The B-listed status on the structure means traditional graffiti removal techniques cannot be used, but it is understood work to remove it is to take place on Monday.

Dysart Harbour was used to film a scene at the start of series two of Outlander where Claire and Jamie (Catriona Balfe and Sam Heughan) arrive at a French harbour to meet their new nemesis.

Local councillors Nicola Patrick and Rod Cavanaugh told The Courier they are in contact with council officials over the issue.

Ms Patrick said: “Police Scotland are also conducting their own investigations.

“It is deeply disappointing that individuals have decided to attempt to bring down the area with this behaviour.”

Councillors ‘hopeful’ vandalism won’t impact community initiatives

Mr Cavanaugh said: “As we all know this area is very scenic and is even used for scenes in the popular show Outlander.

“Dysart is a beautiful area with a great community feel and we are hopeful that these wanton acts do not impact on all of the great community led initiatives happening in the area.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference CF0176551022.