Tractor fire blocking road near Tayport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Tractor fire blocking road near Tayport

By Neil Henderson
October 28 2022, 9.22am Updated: October 28 2022, 9.31am
The B945 road in Fife has been blocked because of the vehicle fire. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
The B945 road in Fife has been blocked because of the vehicle fire. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.

Fire crews are tackling a tractor ablaze near Tayport.

The vehicle burst into flames on the B945 between Tayport and St Michael’s on Friday morning.

Firefighters from Tayport fire station as well as a crew from Blackness Road station in Dundee are currently at the scene.

The road is currently blocked to all traffic.

Fire crews tackling Tayport tractor fire

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We received an alert at 8.30am on Friday of a vehicle fire on the B945 south of Tayport.

“Two fire appliances, one from Tayport and one from Blackness Road, Dundee stations were despatched and are currently attending at the scene.

“On arrival it was found to be a tractor well alight.

Both crews are using hose reel jets to tackle the fire.”

It is not yet known if anyone has been injured.

Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.

More to follow.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Fife

To go with story by Matteo Bell. The A9 has been restricted between Crossgates and Cowdenbeath following a crash. Picture shows; The A9 between Crossgates and Cowdenbeath.. Cowdenbeath, Fife. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 28/10/2022
Driver reported following A92 crash at Hill of Beath
To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 28102022. Courier Daily Main Art. Supplied by DCT GRAPHIC Date; 27/10/2022
LISTEN: The deepening crisis at Glenrothes care service Glamis House
Samantha Morrison.
Panicking Fife woman tried to hide Kinder egg containing heroin
Royal Scottish Highland Games Association prize giving in Glenrothes. Image: Royal Scottish Highland Games Association
GALLERY: Royal Scottish Highland Games Association presentations in Fife
Eilish McColgam (left) and Eve Muirhead are Tayside and Fife's headline nominees for Scottish Sports Awards. Image: Shutterstock/Team GB.
Eilish McColgan and Eve Muirhead among 11 Tayside and Fife nominations for Scottish Sports…
An artist's impression of a Persimmon house. Image: Persimmon Homes.
Work begins on new houses on the outskirts of Kirkcaldy
Post Thumbnail
Three-vehicle crash on A919 near Leuchars leaves one injured
Lisa Scott with her dog Millie-Moo
Paramedic investigated over conduct at scene of Fife crash that killed Perth woman
Postings shopping centre Kirkcaldy
From £1 auction to £50m housing development for Kirkcaldy shopping centre
Shambolics have signed a two-album deal with Manchester indie label Scruff of the Neck records. Image: Shambolics
Shambolics announce fundraising gig for Kirkcaldy Foodbank after signing new Manchester record deal

Most Read

1
Lisa Scott with her dog Millie-Moo
Paramedic investigated over conduct at scene of Fife crash that killed Perth woman
2
Peter Fyfe's out-of-control dog later killed Adam Watts (right) at his Auchterhouse kennels.
Dog that killed Angus kennel owner mauled woman in Dundee street attack
3
green fireworks light up the tayside sky
13 cracking fireworks displays taking place across Tayside and Fife
4
Mark Dillon appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Tradesmen smashed up rival company’s vans in Perth
5
Huge plumes of smoke billowing over Myreside Farm, Inverkeilor. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Firefighters battle through the night to tackle farm building blaze in Angus
6
Bartosz with his sons Alexander (3) and Michal (10). Image Bartosz Maroszek
Perth dad reveals what it’s like to live with a brain tumour – and…
7
Erol Yazgam, owner of Ayasofya Turkish Grill. Image: Emma Duncan/DC Thomson.
Blow for ‘angry’ customers as Perth takeaway’s 3.30am licence refused
8
The incident happened on Old Glamis Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Disabled man reveals moment masked raiders threatened him with axe in Dundee home
9
A man wearing a blue jumper standing in a blueberry field.
Perthshire farm giving away blueberry crop worth millions of pounds
10
29 Oct 1977 'Arbroath Road siege, Dundee'. 24/1/78, L/Ed.
Claypotts Siege: How double murderer on the run sparked night of terror in Dundee…

More from The Courier

To go with story by Matteo Bell. West End residents are asking for parking fees to be dropped Picture shows; Roseangle car park. Roseangle, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 20/12/2021
West End parking permits back on the table for seven Dundee car parks
Photo shows Peter Thomson standing in front of a polytunnel.
COURIER OPINION: Politicians cannot stand by while Perthshire farmers are forced to abandon food
The Barrelman is open for a night out in Dundee.
Meet the Dundee bar that offers sustainable food and drink choices – and a…
Fairytale of New York performers on stage
Enjoy your favourite festive tunes at one-night-only Christmas show in Dundee
Absentee Mulgrew. Pic: SNS
Charlie Mulgrew sidelined until after World Cup as Dundee United kids are urged to…
The stars of Scottish comedy favourite Still Game will be sharing their memories in Dundee next weekend.
Still Game cast head for Dundee, for a bit of gossip and a lot…
The Vintage Girls' Orchestral Spectacular starts the weekend with their close harmony vocals.
Big names, big sounds for Dundee Jazz Festival
Dundee's Jordan McGhee (Image: SNS).
Dundee's Jordan McGhee on 'big expectations', Queen's Park dangers and commuting with Paul McGowan
Gizz Butt leads Janus Stark to Punktoberfest at Dundee's Beat Generator this weekend.
GIG GUIDE: Punk fests to get the bones rattling at Halloween
Rory McIlroy celebrates getting to world number one. Image: AP.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Rory McIlroy is using LIV Golf split to his advantage but he…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented