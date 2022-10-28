Tractor fire blocking road near Tayport By Neil Henderson October 28 2022, 9.22am Updated: October 28 2022, 9.31am 0 The B945 road in Fife has been blocked because of the vehicle fire. Image: Fife Jammer Locations. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Fire crews are tackling a tractor ablaze near Tayport. The vehicle burst into flames on the B945 between Tayport and St Michael’s on Friday morning. Firefighters from Tayport fire station as well as a crew from Blackness Road station in Dundee are currently at the scene. The road is currently blocked to all traffic. Fire crews tackling Tayport tractor fire A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, said: "We received an alert at 8.30am on Friday of a vehicle fire on the B945 south of Tayport. "Two fire appliances, one from Tayport and one from Blackness Road, Dundee stations were despatched and are currently attending at the scene. "On arrival it was found to be a tractor well alight. Both crews are using hose reel jets to tackle the fire." It is not yet known if anyone has been injured. Police Scotland have been contacted for comment. More to follow. 