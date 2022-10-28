Driver reported following A92 crash at Hill of Beath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Driver reported following A92 crash at Hill of Beath

By Matteo Bell
October 28 2022, 9.30am Updated: October 28 2022, 10.39am
The A92 between Crossgates and Cowdenbeath. Image: Google Maps
The A92 between Crossgates and Cowdenbeath. Image: Google Maps

A driver has been reported for a motoring offence following a crash on the A92 in Fife.

The collision on the southbound carriageway happened before 9am on Friday, at Hill of Beath, and involved two vehicles.

No injuries were reported.

Traffic Scotland says the southbound carriageway has now been reopened after being “restricted” earlier this morning.

A statement on Twitter said: “All lanes now running Southbound between Cowdenbeath and Crossgates following an earlier collision

Traffic should ease off shortly.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a report of two cars having crashed on the southbound A92 between Cowdenbeath and Dunfermline around 8.50am on Friday.

“There were no reported injuries.

“One driver will be reported for a motoring offence.”

