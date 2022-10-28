Driver reported following A92 crash at Hill of Beath

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A driver has been reported for a motoring offence following a crash on the A92 in Fife.

The collision on the southbound carriageway happened before 9am on Friday, at Hill of Beath, and involved two vehicles.

No injuries were reported.

Traffic Scotland says the southbound carriageway has now been reopened after being “restricted” earlier this morning.

A statement on Twitter said: “All lanes now running Southbound between Cowdenbeath and Crossgates following an earlier collision

Traffic should ease off shortly.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a report of two cars having crashed on the southbound A92 between Cowdenbeath and Dunfermline around 8.50am on Friday.

“There were no reported injuries.

“One driver will be reported for a motoring offence.”