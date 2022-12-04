Emergency services called after two-car crash blocks road at Kinghorn

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A two-car collision forced the closure of a road near Kinghorn in Fife for more than an hour on Saturday.

The crash occurred shortly before 6.30pm on the B923, close to Kinghorn Loch, blocking the road to all traffic.

Images from the scene posted online show two damaged vehicles obstructing the road following the collision.

Emergency services were called to the scene with police directing motorists away from the area and a local diversion set up.

An ambulance was also in attendance; however, it’s yet to be confirmed if anyone was injured in the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said : “Officers received a report of a two-vehicle crash at Orchard Court in Kinghorn, which happened around 6.25pm on Saturday.

“Ambulance were contacted.

“The road was closed to allow recovery of vehicles.”

It’s understood the road was fully reopened at around 8pm following the recovery of both vehicles.

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.