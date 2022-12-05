Parts of Tentsmuir Forest set to close for Storm Arwen clear-up work

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Major work is set to get under way to clear damage at Tentsmuir Forest caused by Storm Arwen.

Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) says the work along the north coastal section of the forest in north-east Fife will start this month and continue into the new year.

It follows significant damage in November 2021 caused by Storm Arwen, with about 100 trees estimated to have been blown over in the forest.

Nature bosses say subsequent storms have hindered clear-up efforts at Tentsmuir – which is a popular spot with walkers and cyclists.

Tentsmuir trail closures likely in New Year

Access is likely to be unaffected during the work in December, but FLS is warning felling operations from January could force much of the northern strip to close.

The closures will include the Fife Coastal Path and the Sustrans NCN Route 1 cycle route for safety reasons.

Felling work will include removal of the remaining standing trees in this section of forest.

Clear-up efforts are expected to take about three to four months.

Robin Lofthouse, area visitor service manager for FLS, said: “As with any significant forestry operations there will be some heavy duty machinery on site and it’s unsafe to have visitors walking in the area or dogs running about off leash.”

He says machine operators may struggle to see or hear people, emphasising the need for visitors to respect any signs, fencing and exclusion zones.

Mr Lofthouse added: “The work we are doing in December to clear storm damage will be well away from public routes so there will be very limited path closures but in the New Year we will close the whole northern strip to keep the public safe.

“As well as closing the main routes, much of the northern woodland strip and the land adjacent and the dunes will also be off limits when we are working at the forest edges.

“Dog walkers and visitors coming from Tayport will still be able to use the road along the western boundary to get into the forest but should follow the diversion signs to get to those parts of the forest that will still be safe to visit.”

The Courier recently produced a visual timeline of how Storm Arwen unfolded – causing widespread damage across Tayside and Fife.