£540,000 of work to replace storm-hit Aberdour bridge could finally begin in spring

Work to replace an Aberdour bridge wiped out by storms is finally earmarked to start in the spring – if a £540,000 budget is agreed.

The footbridge, which spans the Dour Burn, connects Black Sands and Silver Sands beaches via the harbour.

But it was destroyed during severe flooding in August 2020, when almost a month’s worth of rain fell in just 24 hours.

And frustrated coastal path walkers have been forced to take a mile-long detour ever since.

Fife Council’s attempts to secure a contractor failed earlier this year due to the cost involved.

However, the authority has now confirmed two years of misery could soon come to an end with a contract likely to be awarded in the new year.

Aberdour Conservative councillor Dave Dempsey said the issue had become publicly embarrassing.

And he added: “It does seem like we’re finally getting some movement but I’ll believe it when I see it.”

Extra £135,000 needed for Aberdour bridge work

Mr Dempsey asked for an update on the situation at a meeting of the full Fife Council.

Finance, economy and strategic planning spokesman Altany Craik said it was recognised the budget must be increased.

“A further £135,000 is needed to deliver the replacement footbridge, increasing the budget to £540,000,” he said.

“A date of spring time is now targeted to make best use of lower river levels, longer days and higher temperatures.

“Roads and transportation services have identified the need for additional budget in the capital plan.

“We’ll look to award the contract early in 2023 once the budget is confirmed.”

Bad publicity is ’embarrassing’

Mr Dempsey said the extra money involved was relatively modest “in the grand scheme of things”.

“I can’t see any reason why they can’t conjure the cash up,” he said.

“I’m quietly hopeful it will come good.

“The sheer amount of bad publicity it’s acquired is in its favour now.

“It’s publicly embarrassing”.

Aberdour residents said the lack of bridge had been a great inconvenience to walkers and had hit tourism numbers.

Roy Marrian, convener of Aberdour Pier and Harbour Committee, said earlier this year: “There’s a fair amount of frustration and anger in the village.

“I am asked literally every day about what the situation with the bridge is.”