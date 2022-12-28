Dunfermline dad ‘thought he was going to die’ with son, 7, in A92 crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Dunfermline dad ‘thought he was going to die’ with son, 7, in A92 crash

By Matteo Bell
December 28 2022, 6.12pm Updated: December 29 2022, 6.13am
Ben Kapoor thanked everyone who helped him and his son, Dev, in the aftermath of the car crash. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Ben Kapoor thanked everyone who helped him and his son, Dev, in the aftermath of the car crash. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson

A Dunfermline dad says he “thought he was going to die” with his seven-year-old son after their car crashed on the A92.

Ben Kapoor, 41, and his son Dev, 7, were travelling home after having dinner on Tuesday night when they clipped the railings near Crossgates in foggy conditions.

The vehicle flipped and rolled down the road before coming to a stop.

Ben told The Courier: “It was probably the biggest shock of my life.

“It all happened so fast – I thought I was going to die.”

Ben in hospital. Image: Ben Kapoor

Ben says his first instinct was to check on Dev following the smash, which did not involve any other vehicles.

He said: “He told me he thought he had a broken finger, and by this point I was bleeding out of my nose and mouth.

“I was worried someone was going to come up and hit us from the back.

“The battery had gone so none of our lights were on and you couldn’t see us.”

Drivers ‘risked lives’ to help pair after crash

Another driver stopped at the scene and switched on their hazard lights.

Other motorists used the torches on their phones so Ben and Dev could be seen.

Ben feels lucky not to be more seriously injured. Image: Steve Brown/ DC Thomson

Ben, who works in a bank, said: “I felt amazed by how people helped us.

“They didn’t even seem to care about their own lives, they were coming out of their cars to help us.

Dev broke his finger during the collision. Image: Ben Kapoor

“One guy pulled up behind us and parked with his hazards on so people could see.

“He stayed there until the police showed up.”

Ben is now recovering at home. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson

The pair were taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy by ambulance, where they stayed until the early hours of Wednesday.

They are now back home recovering from their ordeal.

Dad and son suffered whiplash and concussion

Ben added: “Dev’s got a broken finger and some bruising, a concussion and whiplash too.

“I’ve got some bruising on my left arm and my stomach and I’ve also got some whiplash and a concussion.

“Luckily, the hospital said it’s nothing life-threatening.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9pm on Tuesday, police were called to a report of a road crash involving one car on the A92 near Crossgates interchange and officers attended.”

[[title]]

[[text]]
