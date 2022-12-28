Dunfermline dad ‘thought he was going to die’ with son, 7, in A92 crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dunfermline dad says he “thought he was going to die” with his seven-year-old son after their car crashed on the A92.

Ben Kapoor, 41, and his son Dev, 7, were travelling home after having dinner on Tuesday night when they clipped the railings near Crossgates in foggy conditions.

The vehicle flipped and rolled down the road before coming to a stop.

Ben told The Courier: “It was probably the biggest shock of my life.

“It all happened so fast – I thought I was going to die.”

Ben says his first instinct was to check on Dev following the smash, which did not involve any other vehicles.

He said: “He told me he thought he had a broken finger, and by this point I was bleeding out of my nose and mouth.

“I was worried someone was going to come up and hit us from the back.

“The battery had gone so none of our lights were on and you couldn’t see us.”

Drivers ‘risked lives’ to help pair after crash

Another driver stopped at the scene and switched on their hazard lights.

Other motorists used the torches on their phones so Ben and Dev could be seen.

Ben, who works in a bank, said: “I felt amazed by how people helped us.

“They didn’t even seem to care about their own lives, they were coming out of their cars to help us.

“One guy pulled up behind us and parked with his hazards on so people could see.

“He stayed there until the police showed up.”

The pair were taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy by ambulance, where they stayed until the early hours of Wednesday.

They are now back home recovering from their ordeal.

Dad and son suffered whiplash and concussion

Ben added: “Dev’s got a broken finger and some bruising, a concussion and whiplash too.

“I’ve got some bruising on my left arm and my stomach and I’ve also got some whiplash and a concussion.

“Luckily, the hospital said it’s nothing life-threatening.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9pm on Tuesday, police were called to a report of a road crash involving one car on the A92 near Crossgates interchange and officers attended.”