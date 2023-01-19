Missing Fife man last seen boarding bus in Kirkcaldy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police say a missing Fife man was last seen boarding a bus in Kirkcaldy.

Mark Kilgallon was seen taking the bus heading to the Levenmouth area on Monday and has not been seen since.

Officers say the 39-year-old is 6ft tall and uses a wheelchair due to his left leg being amputated.

A statement from Police Scotland said: “He was last wearing an orange jacket, black trousers and a black cap.

“Please contact police if you have any information.”