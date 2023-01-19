Missing Kirkcaldy man found safe and well after growing concern By Emma Duncan January 19 2023, 1.04pm Updated: January 19 2023, 2.02pm 0 Stuart Erskine has been traced safe and well after he went missing on Wednesday evening and concern grew for his welfare. Image: Joe Giddens/PA Wire. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man reported missing from Kirkcaldy has been found safe and well following concern for his welfare. Stuart Erskine was last seen at Williamson’s Quay, near the Esplanade, on Wednesday at around 5.50pm. The 33-year-old was believed to have been travelling in a white BMW with anyone who may have saw him asked to call police. In an update on Thursday afternoon, officers said he has been traced. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We're pleased to confirm that missing man Stuart Erskine has been traced safe and well. Thank you for your shares and assistance in our appeal." 