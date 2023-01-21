Bid to have soldier’s name added to Freuchie war memorial 108 years after death

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A campaign has been launched to have a First World War soldier’s name added to a Fife war memorial – 108 years after he was killed in action.

Private Alexander Allan, serving in the 3rd Dragoon Guards, died following a direct hit from an enemy shell on the frontline in Ypres on June 2 1915.

According to regimental war records, the 27-year-old had already been badly injured and was being stretchered to safety when tragedy struck.

His name is inscribed on the Menin Gate war memorial in Belgium among those with no known grave.

However, despite news of his death being reported back home, Pvt Allan’s name is not included on the memorials in either Freuchie, the village of his birth, or Thornton, where he lived when he enlisted to fight.

Now, Kieran Allan is determined to see his great uncle’s sacrifice finally honoured and his name added to the Freuchie memorial.

He only found out about his ancestor’s short life while researching his family tree a few months ago.

He told The Courier: “Maybe the oversight was due to the confusion in the immediate aftermath of the war, given that so many people lost their lives.

“Whatever the reason – and I don’t think we’ll ever truly know – it’s extremely sad, given he was one of many that gave his life fighting for his country.

“During my research it was especially moving to read through Alexander’s regimental war records.

“He enlisted in September 1914 and was sent to do his basic training in Canterbury before being transferred to France.

“I discovered that he and his comrades were due to be relived from duty on the frontlines just 24 hours after he was killed.

“The regiment had doggedly held the line despite having been under heavy and constant shelling by German forces.

Case taken to community council

“Sadly the records state that the stretcher-bearers were injured and Alexander, who had already been injured, was killed by a shell burst as he was being taken for medical attention.”

Kieran is preparing to present the case to Freuchie Community Council next month, before taking it to Fife Council, with the aim of having the memorial updated before Remembrance Sunday.

Janice Laird, community council chair, said: “Keiran’s clearly very passionate about the issue.

“That’s why I’ve invited him to present his finding to other community council members.

“I’m sure we’ll be able to offer our support to his ambition to see his relative honoured.”