Home News Fife

Fears Dunfermline’s reputation could be ‘damaged’ if signs not changed to reflect city status

By Laura Devlin
February 1 2023, 1.14pm
Dunfermline City Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Dunfermline City Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

More than £13,000 could be spent upgrading signs around Dunfermline to reflect its new city status – amid fears existing ‘town’ signs could lead to “reputational damage” and “confused visitors”.

Councillors are being asked to approve funding for upgrades to pedestrian signs to reflect the renaming of the main railway station.

Network Rail changed the station’s name from ‘Dunfermline Town’ to Dunfermline City’ in December.

It followed Dunfermline being awarded city status as part of the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in May.

‘Confused visitors’ and ‘reputational damage’

A report, which will go before councillors next week, says existing pedestrian signage in the city highlights Dunfermline Town railway station as a key destination.

All nine monolith signs need new map panels and a further five information panels also need to be replaced.

Failing to update the signs, the report says, could cause “confusion for visitors” and “lead to reputational damage”.

King Charles in Dunfermline to formally mark the conferral of city status in October. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

The report from council officials said: “Consultation on the Dunfermline pedestrian signing strategy was held in autumn 2019.

“Consultation highlighted that the railway station was an important city centre destination and should be prominent on new pedestrian signing.”

It is estimated the cost of the upgrades would be £13,500.

Councillors on the Dunfermline area committee are being recommended to approve the funding.

