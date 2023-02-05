Emergency services attend car on fire near Dunfermline

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Emergency services were called to the M90 near Dunfermline on Sunday afternoon to a car on fire.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to the M90 near Dobbies in Dunfermline at around 2.30pm to reports of a car “well alight”.

All passengers out of vehicle

A spokesperson for the fire service said all passengers were out of the vehicle upon arrival.

Two fire appliances and one ambulance were spotted at the scene.

Traffic Scotland tweeted to alert drivers that the M90 northbound slip road had closed as a result of the incident.

All lanes have since reopened.

A SFRS spokesperson said: “We got the call at 2.28pm and left the scene at 3.09pm.

“It was a private car which was well alight.

“It was extinguished using a high pressure hose reel.

“All persons were out of the vehicle.

“The slip road was closed and the incident was handed over to Bear Scotland.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.30pm on Sunday police were called to the M90 near Halbeath, following a report of a car fire.

“Recovery was arranged.”