Lawyer offers cash reward for safe return of missing Glenrothes artworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Lawyer offers cash reward for safe return of missing Glenrothes artworks

By Neil Henderson
February 9 2023, 1.56pm Updated: February 9 2023, 3.47pm
The site where the missing public art used to sit in Glenrothes
The poetry slabs were removed from Glenwood precinct. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A former Fife Council lawyer is offering a cash reward for the safe return of public artworks that have gone missing from Glenrothes.

Three concrete poetry slabs created by renowned artist David Harding in 1974 were part of the town’s collection of over 160 public artworks.

They were removed from Glenwood shopping precinct, which is being prepared for demolition next month.

Despite a police investigation into their disappearance, the whereabouts of the prized slabs remains a mystery.

Glenrothes artworks collection ‘unique’

Fife Council, which is responsible for the collection, has faced a barrage of criticism for failing to keep the artworks safe after it admitted it has no idea what had happened to the concrete slabs.

Now former council lawyer Andrew Ferguson says he is putting up £100 as a reward in the hope they will be returned.

Mr Ferguson, who grew up in Glenrothes and later held the legal post at the local authority for more than 20 years, told The Courier it is vital that the artworks are returned.

Former Fife Council lawyer Andrew Ferguson.

He said: “I was dismayed to learn the works had gone missing.

“New towns often have more than their fair share of detractors and Glenrothes is no different but it also exudes many positives.

“The collective array of town art is just one of those and should be seen as a unique asset.

“It was created not for tourists but for the very people who live in Glenrothes and thus has become part of the very fabric of those communities.

“Some may see the missing artworks as simply as a paving slab but to those who live here they represent much more.

Three of the historic poetry slabs have disappeared. Image: ONFife Archive – Fife Council

“I’m prepared to offer £100 for anyone with information that leads to their return.

“As a former council lawyer, I’m reasonably well placed to negotiate – on a confidential basis if necessary – with my former employers to secure a guarantee that the returning slabs are used in any replacement development at Glenwood, possibly in consultation with David Harding himself.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Andrew.

It is thought the slabs were removed on or around January 8 when fencing was erected around the Glenwood Centre site.

David Harding, former Glenrothes town artist (1968-78). Image: DC Thomson

Police in Glenrothes have since confirmed that they are treating the disappearance as a criminal act.

Meanwhile, Glenrothes MSP Jenny Gilruth has called for more to be done in efforts to see the return of the missing poetry slabs.

Posting on social media, she says she has also written to the local authority and police seeking an update on the situation.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Fife

Ark Housing Association has been fined at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after Shirley Breeze choked while being fed a marshmallow.
Housing Association fined after woman died choking on marshmallow
Sheku Bayoh's then-partner Collette Bell's evidence to the inquiry into his death has been heard.
Sheku Bayoh's tearful partner tells inquiry of anger over police 'lies'
Jane McCarry - or Isa from Still Game
Actress behind Still Game's Isa announces Tayside and Fife tour dates
Fife firefighter Barry Martin
Mourners invited to line the Royal Mile for funeral of Fife firefighter Barry Martin
George Grant will return to Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing.
Fife 'monster' tightened plastic bag over young abuse victim's head
Ross Finnie, who was environment minister at the time, meets Cellardyke residents in 2006.
Bird flu is spreading: Why are we not panicking like we did in 2006?
Mohammed Iqbal.
Kirkcaldy man drink-drove in rush to make funeral arrangements after tragedy
Julie Wijkström, owner of The Adamson and Alice Christison of Marketing After Dark toast the start of Cocktail Week in St Andrews.
St Andrews Cocktail Week: Everything you need to know ahead of first ever drinks…
Green water in Leven park
Mystery of bright green water in Leven park explained
New sign at Kirkcaldy library
'You couldn't make it up!': Kirkcaldy Galleries ridiculed over spelling gaffe
3

Most Read

1
John and Thomas Justice are reopening the Star and Garder. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Iconic Dundee pub Star and Garter set to reopen as father and son take…
2
Like the BBC series, a syndicate from GPG Montrose Ltd have won money from a EuroMillions draw. Image: DC Thomson
Montrose garage employees’ dreams come true with £1m EuroMillions win
3
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie's intervention on the Perth Harbour closure was welcomed by councillors. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth Harbour given ‘final chance’ after butcher Simon Howie’s plea
2
4
Robin Palmer has set up his own funeral directors business in Brechin. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin funeral director Robin Palmer starts his own business
5
Jane McCarry - or Isa from Still Game
Actress behind Still Game’s Isa announces Tayside and Fife tour dates
6
The funeral cortege of Randal Lumb passes Tannadice.
Tannadice farewell for Dundee United fan Randal Lumb who died aged 58
7
William Hendry leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Ferry cannabis grower told police ‘things got out of hand’ after massive cultivation found
8
The alleged attempted murders are said to have happened on Americanmuir Road in Dundee.
Dundee pair accused of trying to murder police by driving at them in BMW
9
Dana Cooper arrives at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken Perth teacher banned for hit-and-run smashes
10
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Xplore bus attacks Picture shows; Xplore bus attacks . Fintry . Supplied by Avril Ross Date; Unknown
Xplore bosses call for police action after spate of bus attacks

More from The Courier

Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Craig Brown.
4 takeaways from James McPake press conference. including Airdrie team news and Paul Allan…
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Hammer woman leaves city and moneylender avoids prison
Ground preparation work at the site on Wednesday. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Preparation work for new homes starts at former Halley's Mill site in Dundee
Angus Council's director of finance, Ian Lorimer. Image: Paul Reid
Angus Council finance chief shares fears on future funding of 'statutory duties'
Angus locals enjoying a cold beer at The Aboukir Hotel, Carnoustie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
The best 6 pubs in Angus to kick back and watch live sport in
A gritter on the A9 south of Perth.
Anger in Perthshire at long road of failure to upgrade the A9
The Jobcentre on West Marketgait. Image: Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson.
Dundee Jobcentre opened during pandemic to close
woman's hands writing an envelope, shot from above
LYNNE HOGGAN: Handwritten letter reminded me of what we've lost
Former Dundee minister and Perth and Kinross councillor Alan Livingstone.
Dundee minister and former Perth councillor Alan Livingstone dies
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Dee pay penalty as Utd's Asghar aggro rolls…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented