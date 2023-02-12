Workers at Leven whisky plant protest over pay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Workers at Leven whisky plant protest over pay

By Poppy Watson and Laura Devlin
February 12 2023, 7.31pm Updated: February 12 2023, 7.50pm
The protest follows weeks of strike action. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
The protest follows weeks of strike action. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Workers at a Fife whisky plant have taken part in a protest following weeks of strike action in a dispute over pay.

Unite the Union members held the demonstration around noon on Sunday outside of Diageo’s bottling plant at Banbeath Industrial Estate in Leven.

Unite has accused the whisky giant – which produces brands such as Johnnie Walker and Smirnoff – of introducing a lower rate of pay for new starts without consulting unions.

This issue, the union says, was first raised through the grievance process in 2019.

Unite estimates some of its engineering members are set to lose around 6% of their pay when moved to the lower rate of pay.

It follows a series of stoppages – including last weekend – with more walkouts scheduled to take place until April 3 if a resolution is not found.

Workers took part in a protest. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Last year Diageo reported operating profits were up by 18.2% to £4.4 billion, with net sales up 21.4% to £15.5bn.

Bob Macgregor, Unite’s industrial officer, told The Courier: “We are hoping to highlight to the public Diageo are making massive profits and they trying cut the pay of these workers.

“What we want to achieve is to make Diageo come into meaningful talks to stop these cuts because they seem to want to starve these guys back to work.

“They are trying to make sure Diageo actually come back to the table and start talking to us again because they haven’t been since the strike started.

“There’s been no offer to try and resolve the dispute so we want to put the pressure on them. The guys don’t want to be standing on the picket line.

Workers are protesting over pay and conditions. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“[The workers] are frustrated and angry that the company are trying to cut the pay when they are making £4.4bn in profits.

“They are frustrated the company won’t talk to them anymore and are leaving them to freeze it out on the picket line.

“The talks have stopped and are not doing anything to resolve the dispute.

“It’s making the guys determined to stay out until it’s resolved.”

Diageo ‘committed’ to resolving dispute

A Diageo spokesperson said: “We are proud of the pay and benefits packages we provide.

“We have a very small number of employees taking industrial action over weekend nightshift requirements.

“Our Leven site continues to operate safely and as normal, and we remain committed to seeking a resolution to this dispute.”

Diageo has an estimated 27,987 employees.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Fife

Nathan Taylor impersonated a police officer.
Fake police dog handler said he was searching for drugs in Dunfermline Primark
Barry Gibson.
Sex pest assaulted woman at music event in Dunfermline bar
the residents affected by the failed Newburgh street lights
Newburgh OAPs living in fear for months after sheltered housing street lights fail
Broad Street in Cowdenbeath was closed. Image: Darren Watt
Pedestrian, 38, dies after being hit by car in Cowdenbeath
Dundee train station. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Major disruption to Tayside and Fife trains due to rail defect
Anthony Muir went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.
Pregnant woman stabbed abusive Fife boyfriend after throttle attacks
The owners of St Andrews Bay Fairmont resort want to create a new world renowned golf course at the site.
New 'world-class' golf course development at St Andrews' Fairmont Hotel given go-ahead
2
A pupil being filmed while another films on a mobile phone. Image: Shutterstock
Bullying in schools has been an issue 'forever', say Fife and Tayside teachers -…
2
Libby Penman. Image: Declan
Fife wildlife filmmaker Libby Penman hopes filmmaking can help save the world's endangered animals
Broad Street in Cowdenbeath was closed. Image: Darren Watt
Woman taken to hospital after 'serious' crash involving pedestrian in Cowdenbeath

Most Read

1
Barry Gibson.
Sex pest assaulted woman at music event in Dunfermline bar
2
CR0041149, Poppy Watson, Ardler, Police on scene at Gleneagles Avenue in Ardler after a suspected assault/rape. Picture shows; Police parked at the cordon which seems to go around a wooded area with a path that runs through. Saturday 11th February, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Boy, 15, charged after teenage girl assaulted in Ardler area of Dundee
3
Asghar discussed a number of issues. Image: SNS
Tony Asghar on Mark Ogren’s Dundee United commitment as Tannadice sporting director breaks Lewis…
4
Scott Forbes leaves court on his way to prison. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson. 
Broughty Ferry man who abducted five-year-old boy and fled to Asia for 10 years…
5
Manifesto owner Forrey Rosscraig in Dundee store.
Manifesto: Dundee ‘institution’ to close this weekend after 37 years
2
6
Tim Booth and Andy Diagram of James. Image: PA
James and Razorlight set for Dundee Slessor Gardens gig
2
7
Anthony Muir went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.
Pregnant woman stabbed abusive Fife boyfriend after throttle attacks
8
Disgraced ex-Dundee surgeon Professor Eljamel. Image: DC Thomson.
Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside doctor Eljamel still listed as landlord in Dundee
9
Broad Street in Cowdenbeath was closed. Image: Darren Watt
Pedestrian, 38, dies after being hit by car in Cowdenbeath
10
Russell Mill House has been lovingly restored. Image: Rettie.
Beautiful Fife house with annexe rescued from ruin by its young owners

More from The Courier

Isma Goncalves scored the third Rovers goal. Image: SNS.
Isma Goncalves hails 'amazing' teammates after debut goal for Raith Rovers in Scottish Cup
Finn Russell with girlfriend Emma Canning and daughter Charlie after the game.
Six Nations: Love and fatherhood turned Finn Russell around and back to his best,…
Jamie Ritchie accepts the Doddie Weir Cup from Kathy Weir after Scotland's win.
Six Nations: Scots' feet firmly on the ground as they start preparation for Paris
Zach Robinson celebrates in front of the home fans. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer insists there's more to come from Zach Robinson after match-winning…
Police closed Ambrose Street in Ferry. Image: Graham Huband.
Man arrested after armed police swoop on Broughty Ferry street
Alyson Kierans and Barry Keoghan attending the UK Gala Screening of Marvel Studios' Eternals, at BFI IMAX, London. Picture date: Wednesday October 27, 2021.
Oscar-nominated movie star sets up home in Broughty Ferry with partner and son
Zach Robinson and Alex Jakubiak celebrate as Dundee defeated Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.
4 Dundee talking points as subs sink Cove Rangers and Dark Blues cut gap…
Ross Millen and Scott Brown celebrate Rovers' win. Image: SNS.
4 Raith Rovers talking points after SPFL Turst Trophy heroics followed up with Scottish…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. A man has been charged following a disturbance at a junior football match. Picture shows; Police outside Laing Park, Carnoustie. . Carnoustie. . Supplied by WitzSado Date; 11/02/2023
Man charged after disturbance at Carnoustie Panmure v Bridge of Don match
CR0037610 First Minister Nicola Sturgeon who spoke at the ScotWind summit at the Marcliffe at Pitfodels, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 22-08-2022`
Nicola Sturgeon hit by shock poll as gender reform 'discontent' rises - but voters…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented