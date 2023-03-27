How many suspects were identified for sex crimes in Fife in 2022?

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A suspect was only identified in about two-thirds of sex offences reported in Fife last year.

Police in the kingdom had a detection rate (a crime is detected when a suspect is identified and charged) of about 64% relative to the number of crimes reported.

The figure is unchanged on the previous year – and while higher than in areas like Dundee and Angus, is still well below the detection rate of more than 90% for non-sexual crimes.

A total of 1,505 rapes, sexual assaults and other sex offences were reported in Fife in 2022, according to data obtained exclusively by The Courier.

That was up from 1,451 the previous year.

A total of 963 sexual offences were detected in 2022, up from 925 in 2021.

Some offences may be reported in a different year to when they are detected.

But Police Scotland says the numbers still offer a fair reflection on how many of these types of crimes are being solved overall.

Sandy Brindley, chief executive of charity Rape Crisis Scotland, says more work is needed.

She said: “Progress is being made in how the justice system treats survivors, including the Scottish Government’s decision to drop the not proven verdict, but we still have a way to go to make sure that survivors can access justice following rape.

“The new Emma Ritch Law Clinic will also offer legal advice and representation to rape complainers from September.

“But there’s much more still to be done.

“We urge the Scottish Government to move quickly to implement in full the recommendations from Lady Dorrian’s review of the management of sexual offences.”

In recent years Police Scotland has been aiming to increase conviction rates for sexual offences – where a suspected is charged and subsequently pleads guilty to, or is found guilty of, the offence in court.

Just over 40% of rape and attempted rape trials end in a conviction compared to an overall conviction rate for all offences of more than 85%.

The number of detections in Fife is higher than Dundee and Angus, and similar to Perth and Kinross.

Detective Superintendent Fil Capaldi, head of Police Scotland’s sexual crime unit, said: “Over recent years we have made significant efforts to ensure appropriate engagement with survivor groups across the Violence Against Women and Girls network.

“We have undertaken significant work to improve our response, particularly in respect of investigative structures and processes.

“It is reasonable to assess that this has influenced increased confidence in reporting sexual crimes, and this will include reports of recent and non-recent offending.”

Sex crimes vastly under-reported says police chief

He also suggests the “national conversation” around violence against women and girls and the high-profile reporting of sexual crime may have influenced reporting rates.

But DS Capaldi warns that rape and serious sexual crime remains “vastly under-reported”.

He added: “I hope this increase in reporting is down to victims’ confidence in coming forward, knowing our dedicated, professional officers will fully investigate every report, regardless of where or when it occurred.”

Included in last year’s figures were 45 sexual assaults on girls under 13 and 12 involving boys.

Information and support for anyone affected by rape or sexual abuse issues is available from Rape Crisis Scotland:

Call 0808 801 0302

Text 07537 410 027

Email support@rapecrisisscotland.org.uk