Swansong for The Postings Shopping Centre in Kirkcaldy as demolition begins

Demolition of The Postings Shopping Centre in Kirkcaldy has begun.

The centre – which shut its doors in 2021 – was famously once put up for sale for the price of just £1.

It was eventually bought at auction by property investor Tahir Ali, whose firm Evergold snapped the site up for £310,000 in 2019.

But efforts to breathe new life into the rebranded Kirkcaldy Centre were unsuccessful and it shut in 2021 after the final two retailers, Farmfoods and Lloyds Pharmacy, moved out.

A £50 million plan to redevelop it for housing has since been approved.

Demolition has now begun at the former Tesco store on Hunter Street, which is attached to the main shopping centre.

Much of the front of the building has already been removed – exposing the inside of the old supermarket, which shut in 2015.