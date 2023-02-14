Swansong for The Postings Shopping Centre in Kirkcaldy as demolition begins By Neil Henderson February 14 2023, 6.45pm Updated: February 15 2023, 11.16am 0 A demolition worker finds a guitar among the debris as demolition of Kirkcaldy's Postings Shopping Centre begins. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Demolition of The Postings Shopping Centre in Kirkcaldy has begun. The centre – which shut its doors in 2021 – was famously once put up for sale for the price of just £1. It was eventually bought at auction by property investor Tahir Ali, whose firm Evergold snapped the site up for £310,000 in 2019. But efforts to breathe new life into the rebranded Kirkcaldy Centre were unsuccessful and it shut in 2021 after the final two retailers, Farmfoods and Lloyds Pharmacy, moved out. Tahir Ali bought The Postings in 2019. Image: Evergold A £50 million plan to redevelop it for housing has since been approved. Demolition has now begun at the former Tesco store on Hunter Street, which is attached to the main shopping centre. Much of the front of the building has already been removed – exposing the inside of the old supermarket, which shut in 2015. Large parts of the building have now come down. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Onlooks watch as the demolition of The Postings continues. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson The building, which dates from 1981, being torn down. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson The centre was famously put up for sale for £1 in 2019. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson The Postings is now being turned into rubble. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Already a subscriber? 