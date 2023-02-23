Cyclist airlifted to hospital after crash with van near St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Cyclist airlifted to hospital after crash with van near St Andrews

By Amie Flett
February 23 2023, 11.00am Updated: February 23 2023, 11.38am
The man was airlifted to Ninewells hospital following the collision. Image: DC Thomson
A cyclist has been airlifted to hospital after a crash near St Andrews.

The male cyclist was hit by a van at the junction of the A917 and the B9131 at Brownhills, to the south of the Fife town, at around 8.30am on Thursday.

The man was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee by air ambulance but the extent of his injuries is not known.

Locals reported that the road was closed following the crash, while some bus services were forced to divert.

The road has since reopened.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.30am on Thursday, police were called to a report of a road crash involving a van and a cyclist on the A917 at the B9131, St Andrews.

“Officers attended and the male cyclist has been taken by air ambulance to Ninewells Hospital.”

