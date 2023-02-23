Cyclist airlifted to hospital after crash with van near St Andrews

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A cyclist has been airlifted to hospital after a crash near St Andrews.

The male cyclist was hit by a van at the junction of the A917 and the B9131 at Brownhills, to the south of the Fife town, at around 8.30am on Thursday.

The man was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee by air ambulance but the extent of his injuries is not known.

Locals reported that the road was closed following the crash, while some bus services were forced to divert.

Due to an R.T.A. at Brownhills garage the 95 service will be unable to serve Kingsbarns or Cambo lodges the service will divert from Crail past the secret bunker and down the B9131 to St Andrews and the same going from St Andrew to Crail. — Stagecoach East Scotland (@StagecoachEScot) February 23, 2023

The road has since reopened.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.30am on Thursday, police were called to a report of a road crash involving a van and a cyclist on the A917 at the B9131, St Andrews.

“Officers attended and the male cyclist has been taken by air ambulance to Ninewells Hospital.”