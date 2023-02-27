Watch moment car goes up in flames on M90 near Kelty

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This is the moment a car went up in flames on the M90 motorway near Kelty in Fife.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 3.30pm on Monday.

Two fire crews tackled the blaze.

Footage filmed at the scene showed flames shooting from the vehicle and black smoke billowing into the air.

The occupants of the car managed to get out before the fire took hold.

No injuries reported

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a car fire on the M90 near to Kelty.

“We sent two appliances who extinguished the flames.

“There were no casualties.”

The stop was called just after 4pm.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We received a report of a car on fire on the M90 between junctions four and five around 3.30pm on Monday.

“Recovery was arranged.”