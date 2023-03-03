Woman in hospital and man charged after Burntisland crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman has been taken to hospital and a man charged following a crash in Burntisland.

Police were called to the two-car smash on Aberdour Road, which links the Fife town with neighbouring Aberdour, at about 7pm on Thursday.

The road was closed for about two hours while emergency services dealt with the collision.

A 37-year-old female driver of one of the vehicles was taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment.

Man charged after Burntisland crash

The 31-year-old male driver of the other vehicle was charged with road traffic offences.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7pm on Thursday officers were called to a report of a two-car crash on Aberdour Road, Burntisland.

“The 37-year-old female driver of one of the vehicles was taken by ambulance to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

“The 31-year-old male driver of the other vehicle was charged in connection with road traffic offences.

“The road was reopened around 9.10pm.”