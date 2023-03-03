Woman in hospital and man charged after Burntisland crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Woman in hospital and man charged after Burntisland crash

By Emma Duncan
March 3 2023, 8.53am
Aberdour Road in Burntisland, Fife.
Police were called to the crash on Aberdour Road in Burntisland, Fife. Image: Google Street View

A woman has been taken to hospital and a man charged following a crash in Burntisland.

Police were called to the two-car smash on Aberdour Road, which links the Fife town with neighbouring Aberdour, at about 7pm on Thursday.

The road was closed for about two hours while emergency services dealt with the collision.

A 37-year-old female driver of one of the vehicles was taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment.

Man charged after Burntisland crash

The 31-year-old male driver of the other vehicle was charged with road traffic offences.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7pm on Thursday officers were called to a report of a two-car crash on Aberdour Road, Burntisland.

“The 37-year-old female driver of one of the vehicles was taken by ambulance to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

“The 31-year-old male driver of the other vehicle was charged in connection with road traffic offences.

“The road was reopened around 9.10pm.”

