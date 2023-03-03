Kirkcaldy crash leaves two men in hospital

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two men have been taken to hospital following a crash in Kirkcaldy.

Police were called to the incident on Standing Stane Road, which links the Fife town with Methil, shortly after 9pm on Thursday.

Two cars were involved and the road was closed for about an hour.

The drivers of both vehicles, aged 19 and 38, were taken to Victoria Hospital.

The 19-year-old was charged in connection with road traffic offences.

Two fire engines at Standing Stane crash

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said two crews were sent at around 9.30pm.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a report of a two-car crash on Standing Stane Road, Kirkcaldy, around 9.25pm on Thursday.

“The drivers of both vehicles, men aged 19 and 38, were taken by ambulance to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

“The 19-year-old was also charged in connection with road traffic offences.

“The road reopened around 10.30pm.”