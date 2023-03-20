Hunt for car stolen from Windygates, Fife, during early hours

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are asking for the public’s help to trace a car stolen from a Fife village in the early hours of Monday.

The blue Ford Zetec (registration JI9 VJJ) is believed to have been taken from the Main Street area of Balcurvie, Windygates, between 3am and 5am on Monday.

It is described as having alloys and a deer whistle on the front grill.

Officers investigating the theft have conducted door-to-door inquiries and are also asking for anyone to report possible sightings of the stolen vehicle.

PC Declan Glass said: “We are carrying out inquiries to trace the car and it’s movement, with officers going door-to-door and checking CCTV from the area.

“We ask anyone with any information, or possible sightings, to please call police on 101 quoting incident 0400 of March 20.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”