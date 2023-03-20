Aberfeldy Co-op closed after car crashes through shopfront

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Co-op store in Aberfeldy is closed after a car crashed into its shopfront.

The collision, which involved a white Vauxhall, happened at 1.40pm on Monday.

Nobody was injured in the crash, however the Dunkeld Street shop has been closed temporarily.

It will reopen once the scene has been made safe, understood to be within a few hours.

No arrests have been made in connection with the crash.

A Co-op spokesperson said: “There was a traffic accident earlier today where a vehicle struck our Aberfeldy store.

“Fortunately, no one was hurt.

“Steps are being taken to make repairs to the store, which will reopen as quickly as possible to serve the community.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police were called to a report of a crash involving one vehicle at Dunkeld Street, Aberfeldy around 1.40pm on Monday.

“There are no reports of any injuries and inquiries are ongoing.”