Home News Perth & Kinross

Aberfeldy Co-op closed after car crashes through shopfront

By Matteo Bell
March 20 2023, 5.03pm
The car crashed into the front of the store. Image: Milu Princes
The car crashed into the front of the store. Image: Milu Princes

The Co-op store in Aberfeldy is closed after a car crashed into its shopfront.

The collision, which involved a white Vauxhall, happened at 1.40pm on Monday.

Nobody was injured in the crash, however the Dunkeld Street shop has been closed temporarily.

It will reopen once the scene has been made safe, understood to be within a few hours.

No arrests have been made in connection with the crash.

Aberfeldy Co-op store will open ‘as quickly as possible’ after crash

A Co-op spokesperson said: “There was a traffic accident earlier today where a vehicle struck our Aberfeldy store.

“Fortunately, no one was hurt.

“Steps are being taken to make repairs to the store, which will reopen as quickly as possible to serve the community.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police were called to a report of a crash involving one vehicle at Dunkeld Street, Aberfeldy around 1.40pm on Monday.

“There are no reports of any injuries and inquiries are ongoing.”

