Suspicious death investigation after man’s body found in Fife village

Police are currently investigating the “suspicious” death of a man after his body was discovered in Oakley on Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to a property on Erskine Wynd in the south Fife village at around 6.10am.

A section of the street has been cordoned off and forensics have been seen within a property throughout the day.

The age and identity of the man has not yet been confirmed but police say the death is currently being treated as suspicious.

A Police Scotland said: “Around 6.10am on March 22, 2023, the body of a man was discovered at a property on Erskine Wynd, Oakley.

“Officers are currently in attendance and enquiries are at an early stage and ongoing, however the death is being treated as suspicious.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”