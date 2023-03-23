Man dies after van crashes into parked car in Burntisland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has died after a van crashed into a parked car in Burntisland on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Aberdour Road, close to the Jubilee Tavern pub, shortly before 3pm after reports a van had crashed into a parked vehicle.

The male driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for several hours on Wednesday whilst police investigated the incident.

No further details have been released and police say their inquiries are ongoing.

Emergency services attended Burntisland crash

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers attended a road traffic crash which happened on Aberdour Road in Burntisland at around 2.50pm on Wednesday.

“The crash involved a van being driven east and a parked vehicle.

“Emergency services attended and the driver of van was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Inquiries remain ongoing.”