Isle of May reopens to public after bird flu closure

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Isle of May nature reserve in the Firth of Forth will reopen to the public this weekend after a five-week closure last year due to bird flu.

NatureScot, which manages the reserve, says visitors will be allowed back from Saturday.

Sailings of boat trips from Anstruther in Fife, as well as from North Berwick and Dunbar in East Lothian, will also resume.

However, some restrictions will still be in place.

Visitors will be asked to use disinfectant footbaths on departing mainland harbours and arriving on the island, and to stay on designated paths during their visit.

Restrictions will be kept under review throughout the season.

During spring, the island is home to more than 80,000 pairs of birds nesting, including more than 40,000 puffins.

The high west cliffs are home to guillemots, razorbills, shags and kittiwakes, while more than 1,200 female eider ducks nest across the reserve.

NatureScot reserve manager David Steel said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming the public back to the island once again.

“It was heartbreaking to see the impact that avian flu had on colonies around our coasts last year and while a difficult decision, closing the island was the right thing to do to protect our seabirds.

“While we don’t yet know what impact the virus has had on the birds that nest here, we hope that this will be a better year for them.

“We ask that visitors help us to help them by following the biosecurity measures that will be in place, and would like to thank boat operators for their support in implementing this.”