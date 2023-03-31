Dundee Boys aged 12 and 14 charged over break-in at Dundee high school St John's RC High School was targeted on March 18. By Matteo Bell March 31 2023, 1.35pm Share Boys aged 12 and 14 charged over break-in at Dundee high school Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4268407/boys-charged-st-johns-high-break-in/ Copy Link 0 comments St Johns RC High School. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Two boys have been charged over a break-in at a Dundee high school. St John’s High School was targeted just after 8pm on Saturday March 18. It has not been confirmed whether anything was taken or damaged during the incident. However, police have now confirmed the boys – aged 12 and 14 – will be reported over the break-in. Officers are continuing to investigate the incident. A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "Two male youths, aged 12 and 14, have been charged in connection with a break-in to a premises on Harefield Road, Dundee, around 8.15pm on Saturday March 18. "A report will be sent to the relevant authorities. "Further inquiries are ongoing." 