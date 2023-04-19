The Open in St Andrews delivered record-breaking £300m economic benefit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Open in St Andrews delivered record-breaking £300m economic benefit

Fife's hotels and restaurants were among those to reap the benefits, with a £61m spent in the region.

By Claire Warrender
The Open Championship brought economic benefit
Almost 300,000 people attended the event. Image: Steve Brown / DCThomson.

The 150th Open Championship in St Andrews generated a record-breaking £300 million for the Scottish economy.

And Fife’s hotels and restaurants were among those to reap the benefits, with £61m spent in the region.

The Open Championship brought economic benefit
Tiger Woods walks up the 18th at the 150th Open in St Andrews. Image: SNS Group.

An independent study found the historic golf event at The Old Course brought in £106m in new money across the country.

And worldwide TV coverage was worth a further £201m in destination marketing.

The total economic benefit delivered last year is the highest in the history of the championship.

Fife Council’s tourism spokesman, Labour councillor Altany Craik, said: “This provided a very welcome boost to our accommodation providers, restaurants and other tourism-related businesses.

“The Open is an ideal way to showcase Fife to an international audience, many of whom are visiting for the first time.

“And I hope the positive experiences they had mean many will come back again either for golf or for a holiday.”

Highest attendance in tournament’s history

An unprecedented 290,000 golf fans descended on St Andrews during the tournament last July.

It was the highest attendance in the tournament’s history as crowds flocked to see some of the world’s biggest golfing stars.

The previous record was 239,000 at St Andrews in 2000.

Australia’s Cameron Smith celebrates with the Claret Jug after winning The Open at the Old Course, St Andrews. Image: PA.

And tens of millions of fans across the world watched the action on TV.

The economic impact study, commissioned by the R&A, Fife Council and VisitScotland, was conducted by Sheffield Hallam University.

And the marketing benefit findings follow separate research led by YouGov Sport.

R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers described the event as the most eagerly anticipated Open of all time.

He said: “We enjoyed a hugely memorable week in which we welcomed tens of thousands of visitors to the home of golf.”

2022 was ‘a momentous year for golf in Scotland’

The Open’s success follows a challenging two years for tourism as a result of the Covid pandemic.

According to the research, more than half of spectators travelled from outwith Scotland.

And 48% said it was their first visit to the championship.

Almost a third of visitors came from elsewhere in the UK, but 19% came from the USA.

More than half said they would attend future Open Championships.

Paul Bush, director of events at VisitScotland, said 2022 was a momentous year for golf in Scotland.

“Today’s impact figures emphasise the importance of the championship to both Fife and Scotland and to the wider post-pandemic recovery,” he said.

