Four fire crews tackle blaze at Fife shop

Main Street in Crosshill was closed and traffic diverted while emergency services responded to the incident.

By Poppy Watson
Flames have torn through the roof of the shop in Crosshill. Image: David Wardle

Four fire crews have tackled a blaze at a tyre dealer and repair shop in Fife.

Emergency services were called to 360 Wheel Repairs on Main Street in Crosshill at around 5.45am on Wednesday.

The road was closed and traffic diverted while firefighters and police responded to the incident.

No one was injured in the fire and the cause is not yet known.

Some Stagecoach buses were diverted due to the road closure.

Shop empty when fire broke out

The fire service confirmed the blaze was extinguished and the road reopened at around 8.30am.

A staff member at the shop says the building was empty when the fire broke out.

He told The Courier: “I am not sure what happened but it is probably some kind of electrical fault.

“The building was closed at the time and no one was inside.

“Thankfully no one is injured.

Fire crews on Main Street in Crosshill. Image: David Wardle

“I’ve not checked the damage as I’m not allowed inside yet.

“Firefighters are still here but they said it’s not major, and I am lucky.

“It is a shock – this has never happened before.

“I am anxious to get inside and check it is OK.”

A passer-by says the fire has torn a 4ft-wide hole in the roof of the building.

Fire in crosshill main street

Posted by Fife jammer locations on Wednesday, 19 April 2023

He said: “About a quarter of the roof at the back of the building is gone.

“You can smell the smoke across the whole village.

“Scottish Power have just shown up, so it could be some kind of electrical fault.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to Main Street in Crosshill at 5.49am this morning.

“We mobilised four appliances from Lochgelly and Glenrothes.

“It’s the 360 Wheel Repairs shop.

“Crews left the scene at around 10.25am.”

