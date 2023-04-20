New images show Postings Shopping Centre disappearing from Kirkcaldy skyline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New images show Postings Shopping Centre disappearing from Kirkcaldy skyline

Demolition of the once-thriving retail site began in February.

By Neil Henderson
Demolition of the Postings Shopping Centre in Kirkcaldy. Image: Andy Lafferty
Demolition of the Postings Shopping Centre in Kirkcaldy. Image: Andy Lafferty

New images show the final stages of the demolition of the Postings Shopping Centre in Kirkcaldy.

The pictures, captured by an amateur photographer using a drone, show the once-thriving shopping centre now all but erased from the landscape.

Andy Lafferty took the images as the demolition experts continue to clear the vast town centre site.

A drone flown above the site has captured the scale of the demolition. Image: Andy Lafferty
Another view of the disappearing shopping centre from the air. Image: Andy Lafferty

Andy has been regularly visited the site and has documented the demolition process since it began in February.

He told The Courier he has been surprised by the speed at which the building had been reduced to rubble.

He said: “I’m amazed by how fast the demolition as progressed.

‘Very little left’ of Postings Shopping Centre

“Once demolition of the former Tesco supermarket building was completed, it was straight on to the main shopping mall area.

“Now that has gone too and there’s very little of the original building left at all now.”

Pictures taken at ground level also show the difference the work is making to the Kirkcaldy streetscape.

The centre’s demolition has continued at pace. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
A view from the bus station of the entire site. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
The demolition of Postings Shopping Centre is now in its final stages. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

With the shopping centre’s bus station entrance now completely removed, locals can get a clear view from the bus stands through to the TA Centre.

Once cleared of the rubble and piles of twisted metal, the site is expected to be redeveloped for housing.

The Postings centre was built at a cost of £4.5 million and opened in 1981 by TV celebrity Isla St Clair.

It made national headlines and featured on BBC’s The One Show after the mall was put up for auction for just £1 by then-owner Columbia Threadneedle.

Tahir Ali who bought the Postings centre in 2019.
Tahir Ali bought the Postings shopping centre in Kirkcaldy in 2019. Image: Evergold

It was eventually bought at auction by property investor Tahir Ali, whose firm Evergold snapped the site up for £310,000 in 2019.

Despite rebranding as the Kirkcaldy Centre, efforts to breathe new life into the building failed and it was closed for good in 2021.

£50m plan to redevelop it for housing has since been approved.

