New images show Postings Shopping Centre disappearing from Kirkcaldy skyline

New images show the final stages of the demolition of the Postings Shopping Centre in Kirkcaldy.

The pictures, captured by an amateur photographer using a drone, show the once-thriving shopping centre now all but erased from the landscape.

Andy Lafferty took the images as the demolition experts continue to clear the vast town centre site.

Andy has been regularly visited the site and has documented the demolition process since it began in February.

He told The Courier he has been surprised by the speed at which the building had been reduced to rubble.

He said: “I’m amazed by how fast the demolition as progressed.

‘Very little left’ of Postings Shopping Centre

“Once demolition of the former Tesco supermarket building was completed, it was straight on to the main shopping mall area.

“Now that has gone too and there’s very little of the original building left at all now.”

Pictures taken at ground level also show the difference the work is making to the Kirkcaldy streetscape.

With the shopping centre’s bus station entrance now completely removed, locals can get a clear view from the bus stands through to the TA Centre.

Once cleared of the rubble and piles of twisted metal, the site is expected to be redeveloped for housing.

The Postings centre was built at a cost of £4.5 million and opened in 1981 by TV celebrity Isla St Clair.

It made national headlines and featured on BBC’s The One Show after the mall was put up for auction for just £1 by then-owner Columbia Threadneedle.

It was eventually bought at auction by property investor Tahir Ali, whose firm Evergold snapped the site up for £310,000 in 2019.

Despite rebranding as the Kirkcaldy Centre, efforts to breathe new life into the building failed and it was closed for good in 2021.

A £50m plan to redevelop it for housing has since been approved.