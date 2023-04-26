GP surgeries in Kirkcaldy to merge as doctors retire

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two GP surgeries in Kirkcaldy are set to merge.

Three doctors at Nicol Street Surgery are retiring after a collective 93 years’ service.

As a result, the surgery will merge with Path House Medical Practice on Nether Street – about a mile away – with most services transferring to that site from July 31.

NHS Fife says both buildings will be retained, with plans still being developed on what services will run out of Nicol Street.

Proposals have been lodged with Fife Council for more space at Path House.

Public Health Scotland data shows Nicol Street has a list of about 6,200 patients while Path House has more than 11,000.

Plans for ‘seamless’ merger of Kirkcaldy practices

Lisa Cooper, head of primary and preventative care, said: “Plans are at an early stage, but they are happening at pace to ensure a seamless transition of services for patients and to minimise potential disruption.

“We will write to patients in the coming weeks too to keep them updated.”

Nine GPs will work out of Path House along with other teams including pharmacists and the district nursing team.

Ann Ferguson, practice manager from Nicol Street Surgery, said: “The three GPs at Nicol Street Surgery have worked in the local community for 34, 31, and 28 years respectively and have tried hard to find a sustainable plan for the future.

“The GPs’ and my aim was to ensure an arrangement was reached that could offer the best outcome for the patients and all of our well-trained staff.

“We feel this plan is a really positive way to provide primary care services for the local community in Kirkcaldy and are working closely with Path House Medical Practice as plans progress.”