Fife bakery closes shops after worker dies on nightshift

A Fife bakery has closed all its shops today after the death of a “valued” member of staff during a nightshift.

Emergency services were called to Stephens Bakery in Rosyth at around 10.30pm on Thursday night.

The firm’s director Talia Sarafilovic said everyone in the business was “shocked and saddened” by the death, which was the result of natural causes.

She said: “I can confirm the sad news that one of our nightshift team passed away at our Rosyth bakery last night of natural causes.

“Production was suspended and, as a mark of respect, all of our shops are closed today.

“Everyone at Stephens Bakery is shocked and saddened and we send our deepest condolences to our colleague’s family and friends.”

Signs at its 14 branches informed customers of the reasons for the closure.

They read: “We are deeply saddened that a valued member of our bakery team passed away last night.

“Out of respect for him and his family, and to care for his colleagues, production was stopped.

“Therefore, we will not be opening our shops today.

“Thank you for your understanding.”

The bakery shops are due to reopen on Saturday.

Police Scotland confirmed that officers attended to assist the Scottish Ambulance Service at the scene.

A spokesperson said: “Around 10.30pm on Thursday, 4 May 2023, police attended a business address in Primrose Lane, Rosyth to assist Scottish Ambulance Service colleagues with a medical incident.”

Stephens Bakery history

Stephens Bakery is a family firm in its 150th year of business. Talia and Sean Sarafilovic are the fourth-generation to run the Dunfermline-registered company.

It recently opened its 14th shop and second drive-thru in Leven, which created 20 jobs.

Stephens also has long-standing partnerships with convenience stores including Co-op, Scotmid and McColl’s.