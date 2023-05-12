Fife singer’s dream come true as Canadian rockers Nickleback praise viral TikTok cover version

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife singer has gone viral after her cover of a Nickleback song was viewed more than a million times on TikTok.

LUNA J says she is living the dream after the Canadian rockers also posted the clip of her singing their signature hit How You Remind Me on their own social media.

And they have since been in touch with the 21-year-old to ask her to record a full version of the 2001 song.

Incredible job by @MusicbyLUNAJ with her cover of How You Remind Me – we need to know where we can find the full version?! pic.twitter.com/JCxRr5pcwU — Nickelback (@Nickelback) May 10, 2023

Metallica lead singer James Hetfield has also praised her.

LUNA J recorded the clip in her bedroom and posted it just over a week ago.

And it has since had 1.2 million views from TikTok users around the world.

The singer said: “It’s crazy how this has happened in what seems like a split second.

“It’s the dream everybody who posts on TikTok has, that it will blow up.

“And it’s happened to me.”

Nickleback contact ‘blew my mind’

LUNA J, who grew up near Kirkcaldy, said Nickleback lead singer Chad Kroeger messaged her personally on Thursday.

He also emailed her manager Stephen Barbour.

“That just blew my mind,” she said.

“He said he really liked my cover and wanted to post it on his own social media.

“I said, please do.

“They wanted to hear a full version and that’s now in the works.”

Appeared on ITV’s The Voice

This isn’t the first time LUNA J has come to public attention.

The singer-songwriter, who now lives in Edinburgh, appeared on ITV talent show The Voice in 2021 under the name Julia Rose.

She auditioned for judges, American rap star and producer Will.i.am, legendary performer Sir Tom Jones, Essex-born singer Anne-Marie and former X-factor runner up Olly Murs.

And while none of them turned for her, it has not deterred her music career.

She has played at a number of venues in and around Edinburgh.

Her last gig was part of the Edinburgh Collective and she is also playing at this year’s Bute Fest.

And her debut EP will be released on July 7.