Fife singer’s dream come true as Canadian rockers Nickleback praise viral TikTok cover version

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife singer’s dream come true as Canadian rockers Nickleback praise viral TikTok cover version

Nickleback described LUNA J's cover of How You Remind Me as incredible.

By Claire Warrender
LUNA J has gone viral on TikTok. Image: Supplied by MB Photography Scotland.

A Fife singer has gone viral after her cover of a Nickleback song was viewed more than a million times on TikTok.

LUNA J says she is living the dream after the Canadian rockers also posted the clip of her singing their signature hit How You Remind Me on their own social media.

And they have since been in touch with the 21-year-old to ask her to record a full version of the 2001 song.

Metallica lead singer James Hetfield has also praised her.

LUNA J recorded the clip in her bedroom and posted it just over a week ago.

And it has since had 1.2 million views from TikTok users around the world.

The singer said: “It’s crazy how this has happened in what seems like a split second.

“It’s the dream everybody who posts on TikTok has, that it will blow up.

“And it’s happened to me.”

Nickleback contact ‘blew my mind’

LUNA J, who grew up near Kirkcaldy, said Nickleback lead singer Chad Kroeger messaged her personally on Thursday.

He also emailed her manager Stephen Barbour.

Fife singer LUNA J is delighted after the TikTok video went viral. Image: Supplied by MB Photography Scotland.

“That just blew my mind,” she said.

“He said he really liked my cover and wanted to post it on his own social media.

“I said, please do.

“They wanted to hear a full version and that’s now in the works.”

Appeared on ITV’s The Voice

This isn’t the first time LUNA J has come to public attention.

The singer-songwriter, who now lives in Edinburgh, appeared on ITV talent show The Voice in 2021 under the name Julia Rose.

She auditioned for judges, American rap star and producer Will.i.am, legendary performer Sir Tom Jones,  Essex-born singer Anne-Marie and former X-factor runner up Olly Murs.

And while none of them turned for her, it has not deterred her music career.

She has played at a number of venues in and around Edinburgh.

Her last gig was part of the Edinburgh Collective and she is also playing at this year’s Bute Fest.

And her debut EP will be released on July 7.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Inside 700ft cruise ship set to dock in Dundee – and when to see…
2
EXCLUSIVE: Alan Cumming sports ‘Yes’ campaign kilt and weighs in on Joanna Cherry stooshie…
5
3
The View frontman Kyle Falconer attacks bandmate on stage as set cut short
2
4
Tributes paid after death of Monifieth High chemistry teacher
5
Family of Dundee schoolboy Jack Stewart pay tribute to ‘light of their lives’
6
Perthshire couple’s six-year labour of love creating luxury country house
7
Royal Mail apologises over more post delays in east of Dundee
8
The View break silence over ‘brotherly bust-up’ after Kyle Falconer attack
9
FAN VIEW: The vacant Dundee manager hotseat – who do supporters want to replace…
7
10
Sky’s the limit for Angus farmer’s ‘Air’ BnB in converted private jet

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]